Review

by Jane Rackham

This is just the thing for those who aren’t on a post-Christmas diet (if you’re currently existing on a lettuce leaf a day, maybe save this tasty morsel for later). Si King and Dave Myers are getting nostalgic for their favourite home-cooked food. They’re also hearing the stories behind dishes that have bonded families over generations and find out what chefs like to cook on their day off.



So far they've made a warmly comforting Lancashire hotpot and pissaladière and the Hairies’ take on steak and chips and sticky gingerbread. Here it’s the ultimate fish cake and “chicken parmo”.