The Hairy Bikers' Comfort Food
E3 of 15
About
Episode Guide
Premiere
S1-E3 A Taste of Cumbria
Tomorrow 3:45pm - 4:30pm
BBC One
HD
SUB
WIDE
AD
Watchlist
Review
by
Jane Rackham
This is just the thing for those who aren’t on a post-Christmas diet (if you’re currently existing on a lettuce leaf a day, maybe save this tasty morsel for later). Si King and Dave Myers are getting nostalgic for their favourite home-cooked food. They’re also hearing the stories behind dishes that have bonded families over generations and find out what chefs like to cook on their day off.
So far they've made a warmly comforting Lancashire hotpot and pissaladière and the Hairies’ take on steak and chips and sticky gingerbread. Here it’s the ultimate fish cake and “chicken parmo”.
Summary
Dave Myers enjoys a taste of his native county when he and Si King demonstrate recipes using produce from Cumbria, including a supper dish made with Cumberland sausage.
Cast & Crew
Presenter
Si King
Presenter
Dave Myers
Executive Producer
Pete Lawrence
Series Director
Michelle Crowley
Series Producer
Michelle Crowley
Food
Full Episode Guide
