Review

by David Butcher

Mr May starts his latest project – a Kenwood Chef food mixer – in frosty mood. “There’s going to be some soldering in a minute. I hate soldering,” he grumbles. He cheers up when it comes to the mixer’s gear mechanism. Fondling one of the cogs he says, “I know that’s going to feel nice with some grease on it,” before offering some reflections on how the precise shape of the teeth on a cog have taken thousands of years for humankind to perfect.



It’s this kind of emotional engagement with the stuff of machines – going from Eeyorish to enthusiastic and back again – that makes May’s oily brand of slow TV so watchable. That and the satisfying talk of armatures and retaining screws; surclips and the perils of capacitors. Plus, in the end, he makes some chocolate cake mix, to prove it all works.