James May: The Reassembler

E2 of 4
About Episode Guide
S2-E2 Food Mixer
Premiere

Tomorrow 9pm - 9:30pm BBC Four
See Repeats
Friday, 1am - 1:30am BBC Four
Review

Mr May starts his latest project – a Kenwood Chef food mixer – in frosty mood. “There’s going to be some soldering in a minute. I hate soldering,” he grumbles. He cheers up when it comes to the mixer’s gear mechanism. Fondling one of the cogs he says, “I know that’s going to feel nice with some grease on it,” before offering some reflections on how the precise shape of the teeth on a cog have taken thousands of years for humankind to perfect.

It’s this kind of emotional engagement with the stuff of machines – going from Eeyorish to enthusiastic and back again – that makes May’s oily brand of slow TV so watchable. That and the satisfying talk of armatures and retaining screws; surclips and the perils of capacitors. Plus, in the end, he makes some chocolate cake mix, to prove it all works.

Summary

James reassembles the 135 parts that make up a 1960s Kenwood Chef a701a food mixer, which revolutionised cooking and saved time for millions of people.

Cast & Crew

Presenter James May
Director Dan Lewis
Executive Producer Will Daws
Executive Producer Stuart Cabb
Series Producer Dan Lewis
Writer James May
Education

Full Episode Guide
James May lands new BBC show where he’ll put objects back together again

Forget Captain Slow, you can now call the former Top Gear host ‘The Reassembler’
