James May: The Reassembler
E2 of 4
About
Episode Guide
Premiere
S2-E2 Food Mixer
Tomorrow 9pm - 9:30pm
BBC Four
See Repeats
Friday,
1am - 1:30am
BBC Four
HD
SUB
WIDE
AD
Watchlist
Review
by
David Butcher
Mr May starts his latest project – a Kenwood Chef food mixer – in frosty mood. “There’s going to be some soldering in a minute. I hate soldering,” he grumbles. He cheers up when it comes to the mixer’s gear mechanism. Fondling one of the cogs he says, “I know that’s going to feel nice with some grease on it,” before offering some reflections on how the precise shape of the teeth on a cog have taken thousands of years for humankind to perfect.
It’s this kind of emotional engagement with the stuff of machines – going from Eeyorish to enthusiastic and back again – that makes May’s oily brand of slow TV so watchable. That and the satisfying talk of armatures and retaining screws; surclips and the perils of capacitors. Plus, in the end, he makes some chocolate cake mix, to prove it all works.
Summary
James reassembles the 135 parts that make up a 1960s Kenwood Chef a701a food mixer, which revolutionised cooking and saved time for millions of people.
Cast & Crew
Presenter
James May
Director
Dan Lewis
Executive Producer
Will Daws
Executive Producer
Stuart Cabb
Series Producer
Dan Lewis
Writer
James May
