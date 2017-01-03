We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Cookies perform functions like recognising you each time you visit and delivering advertising messages that are relevant to you. Read more here

Accessible links

Come Dine with Me

Episode
About Episode Guide
03/01/2017

03/01/2017

Watchlist
ADVERTISEMENT

Review

A new series of the original competitive hosting show, with the pith and vinegar doled out in Brighton. Clint, a flight attendant, opens the show with a menu based on Italian cuisine and an atmos suffused with his own brand of innuendo-flecked repartee. Then the circus moves on to the home of care worker Ndana, for whom a simple dinner party is not enough. Hers has to be a pyjama party.

After food psychologist Sue has tried to educate everyone about healthy eating, the crucial marks out of ten are awarded round at football fan Ed's. He thinks his vegetarian fare will land him the cash prize.

Summary

New series. Brighton-based flight attendant Clint hopes his Italian-inspired menu will land him the prize, but he faces tough competition from three other diners.

Cast & Crew

Director Jimmy Hedger
Producer Jimmy Hedger
Series Producer Henry Hainault
Series Producer Mark Wildash
Entertainment Food

Have Your Say What did you think of this episode of Come Dine with Me?

view all comments (0)
Full Episode Guide
ADVERTISEMENT

Meryl Streep is addicted to Homes Under the Hammer and Come Dine With Me

The Oscar-winning actress has quite the soft spot for British telly

The woman who makes Come Dine with Me won an Oscar last night

Twitter can't stop talking about last night's explosive Come Dine With Me ending

"Aggressive" Come Dine with Me narrator Dave Lamb dropped from Waybuloo

Come Date with Me and the top Come Dine with Me spin-offs

Come Dine with Me - a real tasty treat

ADVERTISEMENT

Related News

Sam Neill on Jurassic World 2 and why his guilty pleasure is a naked island dating show 15 Sep
20 questions with Nick Clegg 21 Apr
Nick Clegg: I'd switch off PMQs immediately 13 Apr
Who should you vote for in the National Television Awards? 21 Jan