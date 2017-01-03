We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Cookies perform functions like recognising you each time you visit and delivering advertising messages that are relevant to you. Read more
here
Accessible links
Skip to main content
Skip to homepage
Skip to navigation
Skip to search
Search
Go
RadioTimes
Menu
Sign in
/
Register
Login to RadioTimes account
Account Login
Email
Search
Forgotten password?
New to RadioTimes?
Create an account
Connect socially
Facebook
Twitter
Watchlist
RadioTimes navigation
Search
Go
Home
News
TV
TV Home
TV News
TV listings
TV On Demand
Film
Film Home
Film News
Film On TV
Film On Demand
Radio
Radio Home
Radio News
Radio listings
Radio On Demand
On Demand
Christmas
TV Festival
GOSH
More
Christmas
TV Festival
GOSH
Facebook
Twitter
Main Menu
TV
TV News
TV listings
TV On Demand
Main Menu
Film
Film News
Film On TV
Film On Demand
Main Menu
Radio
Radio News
Radio listings
Radio On Demand
Main Menu
More
Magazine
Win
Quick links
TV Listings
Offers
Entertainment
Sci-Fi
Soaps
Travel
Magazine
Win
Facebook
Twitter
Come Dine with Me
Episode
About
Episode Guide
03/01/2017
Watchlist
ADVERTISEMENT
Review
by
Jack Seale
A new series of the original competitive hosting show, with the pith and vinegar doled out in Brighton. Clint, a flight attendant, opens the show with a menu based on Italian cuisine and an atmos suffused with his own brand of innuendo-flecked repartee. Then the circus moves on to the home of care worker Ndana, for whom a simple dinner party is not enough. Hers has to be a pyjama party.
After food psychologist Sue has tried to educate everyone about healthy eating, the crucial marks out of ten are awarded round at football fan Ed's. He thinks his vegetarian fare will land him the cash prize.
Summary
New series. Brighton-based flight attendant Clint hopes his Italian-inspired menu will land him the prize, but he faces tough competition from three other diners.
Cast & Crew
Director
Jimmy Hedger
Producer
Jimmy Hedger
Series Producer
Henry Hainault
Series Producer
Mark Wildash
Entertainment
Food
Have Your Say
What did you think of
this episode of Come Dine with Me
?
view all comments
(
0
)
Full Episode Guide
ADVERTISEMENT
Meryl Streep is addicted to Homes Under the Hammer and Come Dine With Me
The Oscar-winning actress has quite the soft spot for British telly
The woman who makes Come Dine with Me won an Oscar last night
Twitter can't stop talking about last night's explosive Come Dine With Me ending
"Aggressive" Come Dine with Me narrator Dave Lamb dropped from Waybuloo
Come Date with Me and the top Come Dine with Me spin-offs
Come Dine with Me - a real tasty treat
ADVERTISEMENT
Related News
Sam Neill on Jurassic World 2 and why his guilty pleasure is a naked island dating show
15 Sep
20 questions with Nick Clegg
21 Apr
Nick Clegg: I'd switch off PMQs immediately
13 Apr
Who should you vote for in the National Television Awards?
21 Jan