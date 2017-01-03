Come Dine with Me

Review

by Jack Seale

A new series of the original competitive hosting show, with the pith and vinegar doled out in Brighton. Clint, a flight attendant, opens the show with a menu based on Italian cuisine and an atmos suffused with his own brand of innuendo-flecked repartee. Then the circus moves on to the home of care worker Ndana, for whom a simple dinner party is not enough. Hers has to be a pyjama party.



After food psychologist Sue has tried to educate everyone about healthy eating, the crucial marks out of ten are awarded round at football fan Ed's. He thinks his vegetarian fare will land him the cash prize.