We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Cookies perform functions like recognising you each time you visit and delivering advertising messages that are relevant to you. Read more here

Accessible links

Father Brown

E2 of 15
About Episode Guide
S5-E2 The Labyrinth of the Minotaur
Premiere

S5-E2 The Labyrinth of the Minotaur

Tomorrow 1:20pm - 2:10pm BBC One
HD SUB WIDE AD
Watchlist
ADVERTISEMENT

Review

This unusually glamorous episode sees Bunty (Emer Kenny), Lady Felicia’s 25-year-old niece, hiding out in Kembleford after being snapped in a London nightclub with a married man. But Father Brown’s main focus is on Lady Davina (Frances Barber, all pursed red lips and gimlet eyes) who is trying to pressure her louche son Bobby (a glowering Ed Cooper Clarke) into an arranged marriage.

The intrigue results from a mysterious maze tucked away under their country pile and the violent death of a servant. Despite being about murder, it’s a cosy, well-made piece of escapism that won’t give you nightmares, although the closing scene with Lady Felicia may make you feel emotional.

Summary

The priest is asked to look after Lady Felicia's wayward niece Bunty, who soon finds herself suspected of murder. Starring Mark Williams, with Emer Kenny.

Cast & Crew

Fr Brown Mark Williams
Lady Felicia Nancy Carroll
Mrs McCarthy Sorcha Cusack
Bunty Emer Kenny
Norman Vanderlande Max Beesley Sr
Joan Vanderlande Claudia Jessie
Davina Malmort Frances Barber
Ruby Jewel Caitlin Drabble
Robert Malmort Ed Cooper Clarke
Chester Logan Jonathan Ryland
Inspector Mallory Jack Deam
Sgt Goodfellow John Burton
Arthur Malmort Philip Barker
Director Paul Gibson
Executive Producer Will Trotter
Producer Caroline Slater
Writer Jude Tindall
see more
Drama

Have Your Say What did you think of The Labyrinth of the Minotaur?

view all comments (0)
Full Episode Guide
ADVERTISEMENT

Christmas 2016: best TV on today, Friday 23rd December

Don't miss Walliams & Friend, Stella, The Windsors, Strictly Len Goodman and The Graham Norton Show

Father Brown starring Mark Williams gets second series on BBC1

Father Brown's Mark Williams on following in Benedict Cumberbatch's footsteps

ADVERTISEMENT

Related News

EastEnders: wedding nightmare for Ronnie? See the brand-new pictures 6h ago
Emmerdale inferno for January 2017 – is Zak dead? 6h ago
Coronation Street: Maria’s prison ordeal – new details revealed! 6h ago
Why Christmas TV is so important - and always will be 25 Dec