by Jane Rackham

This unusually glamorous episode sees Bunty (Emer Kenny), Lady Felicia’s 25-year-old niece, hiding out in Kembleford after being snapped in a London nightclub with a married man. But Father Brown ’s main focus is on Lady Davina (Frances Barber, all pursed red lips and gimlet eyes) who is trying to pressure her louche son Bobby (a glowering Ed Cooper Clarke) into an arranged marriage.The intrigue results from a mysterious maze tucked away under their country pile and the violent death of a servant. Despite being about murder, it’s a cosy, well-made piece of escapism that won’t give you nightmares, although the closing scene with Lady Felicia may make you feel emotional.