Father Brown
E2 of 15
About
Episode Guide
Premiere
S5-E2 The Labyrinth of the Minotaur
Tomorrow 1:20pm - 2:10pm
BBC One
HD
SUB
WIDE
AD
Watchlist
Review
by
Jane Rackham
This unusually glamorous episode sees Bunty (Emer Kenny), Lady Felicia’s 25-year-old niece, hiding out in Kembleford after being snapped in a London nightclub with a married man. But
Father Brown
’s main focus is on Lady Davina (Frances Barber, all pursed red lips and gimlet eyes) who is trying to pressure her louche son Bobby (a glowering Ed Cooper Clarke) into an arranged marriage.
The intrigue results from a mysterious maze tucked away under their country pile and the violent death of a servant. Despite being about murder, it’s a cosy, well-made piece of escapism that won’t give you nightmares, although the closing scene with Lady Felicia may make you feel emotional.
Summary
The priest is asked to look after Lady Felicia's wayward niece Bunty, who soon finds herself suspected of murder. Starring Mark Williams, with Emer Kenny.
Cast & Crew
Fr Brown
Mark Williams
Lady Felicia
Nancy Carroll
Mrs McCarthy
Sorcha Cusack
Bunty
Emer Kenny
Norman Vanderlande
Max Beesley Sr
Joan Vanderlande
Claudia Jessie
Davina Malmort
Frances Barber
Ruby Jewel
Caitlin Drabble
Robert Malmort
Ed Cooper Clarke
Chester Logan
Jonathan Ryland
Inspector Mallory
Jack Deam
Sgt Goodfellow
John Burton
Arthur Malmort
Philip Barker
Director
Paul Gibson
Executive Producer
Will Trotter
Producer
Caroline Slater
Writer
Jude Tindall
Drama
Full Episode Guide
Christmas 2016: best TV on today, Friday 23rd December
Don't miss Walliams & Friend, Stella, The Windsors, Strictly Len Goodman and The Graham Norton Show
Father Brown starring Mark Williams gets second series on BBC1
Father Brown's Mark Williams on following in Benedict Cumberbatch's footsteps
