Series 1-Episode 1
Premiere

Tomorrow 2:10pm - 2:45pm BBC One
Review

Rick Edwards hosts a decent new spin on multiple-choice quizzing. As well as a right and wrong answer, there’s an impossible one. If any of the 30 contestants give it, they’re instantly eliminated. So for instance, answering “Rising Damp” to a question that begins “Which BBC1 sitcom…” would be death, because it wasn’t a BBC1 sitcom.

There are some clever variations on that theme as the competition progresses towards a daily cash prize and a tilt at the jackpot, which is £10,000, all in pound coins that are apparently primed to cascade into the studio. That might happen soon if this first episode is any guide: most RT readers will get the final question right straight away.

New series. Rick Edwards hosts a game show in which the same 30 players compete for a daily prize of up to £1,500 and the chance to win £10,000. Every right answer takes them a step closer to a shot at that jackpot - but a single `impossible' answer knocks them out for the day.

Host Rick Edwards
Executive Producer Hugh Rycroft
Executive Producer Lynn Sutcliffe
