We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Cookies perform functions like recognising you each time you visit and delivering advertising messages that are relevant to you. Read more
here
Accessible links
Skip to main content
Skip to homepage
Skip to navigation
Skip to search
Search
Go
RadioTimes
Menu
Sign in
/
Register
Login to RadioTimes account
Account Login
Email
Search
Forgotten password?
New to RadioTimes?
Create an account
Connect socially
Facebook
Twitter
Watchlist
RadioTimes navigation
Search
Go
Home
News
TV
TV Home
TV News
TV listings
TV On Demand
Film
Film Home
Film News
Film On TV
Film On Demand
Radio
Radio Home
Radio News
Radio listings
Radio On Demand
On Demand
Christmas
TV Festival
GOSH
More
Christmas
TV Festival
GOSH
Facebook
Twitter
Main Menu
TV
TV News
TV listings
TV On Demand
Main Menu
Film
Film News
Film On TV
Film On Demand
Main Menu
Radio
Radio News
Radio listings
Radio On Demand
Main Menu
More
Magazine
Win
Quick links
TV Listings
Offers
Entertainment
Sci-Fi
Soaps
Travel
Magazine
Win
Facebook
Twitter
!mpossible
E1 of 15
About
Episode Guide
Premiere
Series 1-Episode 1
Tomorrow 2:10pm - 2:45pm
BBC One
HD
SUB
WIDE
Watchlist
ADVERTISEMENT
Review
by
Jack Seale
Rick Edwards hosts a decent new spin on multiple-choice quizzing. As well as a right and wrong answer, there’s an impossible one. If any of the 30 contestants give it, they’re instantly eliminated. So for instance, answering “Rising Damp” to a question that begins “Which BBC1 sitcom…” would be death, because it wasn’t a BBC1 sitcom.
There are some clever variations on that theme as the competition progresses towards a daily cash prize and a tilt at the jackpot, which is £10,000, all in pound coins that are apparently primed to cascade into the studio. That might happen soon if this first episode is any guide: most RT readers will get the final question right straight away.
Summary
New series. Rick Edwards hosts a game show in which the same 30 players compete for a daily prize of up to £1,500 and the chance to win £10,000. Every right answer takes them a step closer to a shot at that jackpot - but a single `impossible' answer knocks them out for the day.
Cast & Crew
Host
Rick Edwards
Executive Producer
Hugh Rycroft
Executive Producer
Lynn Sutcliffe
Entertainment
Have Your Say
What did you think of
!mpossible
?
view all comments
(
0
)
Full Episode Guide
ADVERTISEMENT
Latest TV News
EastEnders: wedding nightmare for Ronnie? See the brand-new pictures
6h ago
Emmerdale inferno for January 2017 – is Zak dead?
6h ago
Coronation Street: Maria’s prison ordeal – new details revealed!
6h ago
Monsters University: Freeview film of the day
6h ago