Review

by Jack Seale

Rick Edwards hosts a decent new spin on multiple-choice quizzing. As well as a right and wrong answer, there’s an impossible one. If any of the 30 contestants give it, they’re instantly eliminated. So for instance, answering “Rising Damp” to a question that begins “Which BBC1 sitcom…” would be death, because it wasn’t a BBC1 sitcom.



There are some clever variations on that theme as the competition progresses towards a daily cash prize and a tilt at the jackpot, which is £10,000, all in pound coins that are apparently primed to cascade into the studio. That might happen soon if this first episode is any guide: most RT readers will get the final question right straight away.

