We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Cookies perform functions like recognising you each time you visit and delivering advertising messages that are relevant to you. Read more here

Accessible links

Great British Railway Journeys

E1 of 15
About Episode Guide
S8-E1 The Flying Scotsman
Premiere

S8-E1 The Flying Scotsman

Tomorrow 6:30pm - 7pm BBC Two
HD SUB WIDE AD
Watchlist
ADVERTISEMENT

Review

“I must have left King’s Cross station a thousand times before but never with these crowds… and never with this style,” says Michael Portillo, just a little smugly, as he settles into his seat on the restored Flying Scotsman.

On its early trips the steam locomotive stopped at York for a quick lunch break, and an even quicker comfort break at Newcastle. Not so on this journey (Portillo’s served lunch and dinner on board in between chatting to fellow passengers) although the train’s forced to stop to refill with water and to clear the track of reckless steam enthusiasts. It’s a glorious, romantic reminder of a bygone era.

Summary

New series. Michael Portillo embarks on three more journeys around the British Isles, beginning at King's Cross as he sets out on the first leg of a trip from London to Edinburgh.

Cast & Crew

Presenter Michael Portillo
Executive Producer John Comerford
Series Producer Alison Kreps
Lifestyle Education

Have Your Say What did you think of The Flying Scotsman?

view all comments (0)
Full Episode Guide
ADVERTISEMENT

Let's take a moment to talk about Michael Portillo's blazer collection

Pink and green must never be seen

5 epic train journeys

ADVERTISEMENT

Latest TV News

EastEnders: wedding nightmare for Ronnie? See the brand-new pictures 6h ago
Emmerdale inferno for January 2017 – is Zak dead? 6h ago
Coronation Street: Maria’s prison ordeal – new details revealed! 6h ago
Monsters University: Freeview film of the day 6h ago