Great British Railway Journeys
E1 of 15
About
Episode Guide
Premiere
S8-E1 The Flying Scotsman
Tomorrow 6:30pm - 7pm
BBC Two
HD
SUB
WIDE
AD
Watchlist
Review
by
Jane Rackham
“I must have left King’s Cross station a thousand times before but never with these crowds… and never with this style,” says Michael Portillo, just a little smugly, as he settles into his seat on the restored Flying Scotsman.
On its early trips the steam locomotive stopped at York for a quick lunch break, and an even quicker comfort break at Newcastle. Not so on this journey (Portillo’s served lunch and dinner on board in between chatting to fellow passengers) although the train’s forced to stop to refill with water and to clear the track of reckless steam enthusiasts. It’s a glorious, romantic reminder of a bygone era.
Summary
New series. Michael Portillo embarks on three more journeys around the British Isles, beginning at King's Cross as he sets out on the first leg of a trip from London to Edinburgh.
Cast & Crew
Presenter
Michael Portillo
Executive Producer
John Comerford
Series Producer
Alison Kreps
Lifestyle
Education
Full Episode Guide
