Review

by Jane Rackham

“I must have left King’s Cross station a thousand times before but never with these crowds… and never with this style,” says Michael Portillo, just a little smugly, as he settles into his seat on the restored Flying Scotsman.



On its early trips the steam locomotive stopped at York for a quick lunch break, and an even quicker comfort break at Newcastle. Not so on this journey (Portillo’s served lunch and dinner on board in between chatting to fellow passengers) although the train’s forced to stop to refill with water and to clear the track of reckless steam enthusiasts. It’s a glorious, romantic reminder of a bygone era.



