We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Cookies perform functions like recognising you each time you visit and delivering advertising messages that are relevant to you. Read more here

Accessible links

An Island Parish

E1 of 8
About Episode Guide
Video clips are automatically supplied by broadcasters and distributors. RadioTimes.com is not responsible for the clip's contents.
S12-E1 An Island Parish: Anguilla: Unity, Strength and Endurance
Premiere

S12-E1 An Island Parish: Anguilla: Unity, Strength and Endurance

Tomorrow 8:30pm - 9pm BBC Two
HD SUB WIDE AD
Watchlist
ADVERTISEMENT

Review

For its 12th series, the BBC2 stalwart awards itself and us a winter getaway and takes us to the island of Anguilla in the Caribbean. “This paradise is extremely fragile,” rumbles sonorous Bishop Errol Brooks, and though he doesn’t enlarge on why we gather that the island, though idyllic, has few natural resources – water is scarce and the soil poor – while tourism puts a strain on its systems. Among the bishop’s flock we meet Anna (originally from Cornwall), who looks after the gardens at one of several luxury resort hotels. When her manicured grass goes yellow in the heat, we see how she keeps up appearances – by spraying it with green paint.

Summary

New series. The documentary charting life in remote communities returns, this time visiting the British overseas territory of Anguilla in the Caribbean. In the opening edition, Bishop Brooks travels to the island of Saint Martin to visit parishioners, while his congregation at St Mary's and minister Canon Knight gear up for their biggest performance of the year - the Palm Sunday play. British expats Jerry and Anna await an important plant delivery from Miami, while the National Trust heads out to Scrub Island on a mission to monitor turtles. Mark Chapman narrates.

Cast & Crew

Narrator Mark Chapman
Director Deborah Lovett
Executive Producer Lionel Mill
Producer Deborah Lovett
Series Editor Johnny Wagener
Documentary

Have Your Say What did you think of An Island Parish: Anguilla: Unity, Strength and Endurance?

view all comments (0)
Full Episode Guide
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest TV News

EastEnders: wedding nightmare for Ronnie? See the brand-new pictures 6h ago
Emmerdale inferno for January 2017 – is Zak dead? 6h ago
Coronation Street: Maria’s prison ordeal – new details revealed! 6h ago
Monsters University: Freeview film of the day 6h ago