An Island Parish
E1 of 8
About
Episode Guide
Premiere
S12-E1 An Island Parish: Anguilla: Unity, Strength and Endurance
Tomorrow 8:30pm - 9pm
BBC Two
HD
SUB
WIDE
AD
Watchlist
Review
by
David Butcher
For its 12th series, the BBC2 stalwart awards itself and us a winter getaway and takes us to the island of Anguilla in the Caribbean. “This paradise is extremely fragile,” rumbles sonorous Bishop Errol Brooks, and though he doesn’t enlarge on why we gather that the island, though idyllic, has few natural resources – water is scarce and the soil poor – while tourism puts a strain on its systems. Among the bishop’s flock we meet Anna (originally from Cornwall), who looks after the gardens at one of several luxury resort hotels. When her manicured grass goes yellow in the heat, we see how she keeps up appearances – by spraying it with green paint.
Summary
New series. The documentary charting life in remote communities returns, this time visiting the British overseas territory of Anguilla in the Caribbean. In the opening edition, Bishop Brooks travels to the island of Saint Martin to visit parishioners, while his congregation at St Mary's and minister Canon Knight gear up for their biggest performance of the year - the Palm Sunday play. British expats Jerry and Anna await an important plant delivery from Miami, while the National Trust heads out to Scrub Island on a mission to monitor turtles. Mark Chapman narrates.
Cast & Crew
Narrator
Mark Chapman
Director
Deborah Lovett
Executive Producer
Lionel Mill
Producer
Deborah Lovett
Series Editor
Johnny Wagener
Documentary
Full Episode Guide
