Review

by David Butcher

For its 12th series, the BBC2 stalwart awards itself and us a winter getaway and takes us to the island of Anguilla in the Caribbean. “This paradise is extremely fragile,” rumbles sonorous Bishop Errol Brooks, and though he doesn’t enlarge on why we gather that the island, though idyllic, has few natural resources – water is scarce and the soil poor – while tourism puts a strain on its systems. Among the bishop’s flock we meet Anna (originally from Cornwall), who looks after the gardens at one of several luxury resort hotels. When her manicured grass goes yellow in the heat, we see how she keeps up appearances – by spraying it with green paint.

