We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Cookies perform functions like recognising you each time you visit and delivering advertising messages that are relevant to you. Read more
here
Accessible links
Skip to main content
Skip to homepage
Skip to navigation
Skip to search
Search
Go
RadioTimes
Menu
Sign in
/
Register
Login to RadioTimes account
Account Login
Email
Search
Forgotten password?
New to RadioTimes?
Create an account
Connect socially
Facebook
Twitter
Watchlist
RadioTimes navigation
Search
Go
Home
News
TV
TV Home
TV News
TV listings
TV On Demand
Film
Film Home
Film News
Film On TV
Film On Demand
Radio
Radio Home
Radio News
Radio listings
Radio On Demand
On Demand
Christmas
TV Festival
GOSH
More
Christmas
TV Festival
GOSH
Facebook
Twitter
Main Menu
TV
TV News
TV listings
TV On Demand
Main Menu
Film
Film News
Film On TV
Film On Demand
Main Menu
Radio
Radio News
Radio listings
Radio On Demand
Main Menu
More
Magazine
Win
Quick links
TV Listings
Offers
Entertainment
Sci-Fi
Soaps
Travel
Magazine
Win
Facebook
Twitter
Britain's Ancient Capital: Secrets of Orkney
E1 of 3
About
Episode Guide
Video clips are automatically supplied by broadcasters and distributors. RadioTimes.com is not responsible for the clip's contents.
Premiere
Series 1-Episode 1
Tomorrow 9pm - 10pm
BBC Two
See Repeats
Saturday,
6:30pm - 7:30pm
BBC Two Wales
Saturday,
7:30pm - 8:30pm
BBC Two (not Wales)
HD
SUB
WIDE
AD
Watchlist
ADVERTISEMENT
Review
by
Gill Crawford
If you think of Stone Age Britain, your first instinct would probably be to consider the area around Stonehenge as being at the heart of our neolithic life. But recent work being done on a hugely important site at the Ness of Brodgar in Orkney is making historians think again. And in a multidisciplinary new series, BBC2 is sending Neil Oliver, Chris Packham and a veritable passel of archaeologists and engineers over the stormy waters of the Pentland Firth to explore and tell us more.
From the DNA of voles to sea stacks via sophisticated stone monuments – and an unexpected use of seaweed – we’re getting an entirely fresh picture of the ancient Orcadians and how they created a culture that spread to the rest of Britain.
Summary
New series. An investigation into how recent archaeological finds on the archipelago indicate that Orkney was the cultural capital of Stone Age Britain and the birthplace of the stone circle cult. Chris Packham uncovers the secrets revealed by the DNA of Orkney's unique vole, Neil Oliver explores tombs and monuments, Shini Somara experiments to discover how ancient Orcadians could have moved giant blocks of stone over rough ground, and Andy Torbet climbs a challenging sea-stack to unlock the story of Orkney's unusual geology.
Cast & Crew
Presenter
Neil Oliver
Presenter
Chris Packham
Presenter
Shini Somara
Presenter
Andy Torbet
Executive Producer
Rachel Bell
Series Producer
Jamie Simpson
see more
History
Have Your Say
What did you think of
Britain's Ancient Capital: Secrets of Orkney
?
view all comments
(
0
)
Full Episode Guide
ADVERTISEMENT
Latest TV News
EastEnders: wedding nightmare for Ronnie? See the brand-new pictures
6h ago
Emmerdale inferno for January 2017 – is Zak dead?
6h ago
Coronation Street: Maria’s prison ordeal – new details revealed!
6h ago
Monsters University: Freeview film of the day
6h ago