Review

by Alison Graham

Kelly Hoppen, who joins Daniel Hopwood as a judge on the engaging interior design competition, sets out her stall very quickly: “I want to see perfection.” Well, that’s all right then.



But whether Kelly gets perfection is moot. Each of the three amateur interior designers is given a room in a lovely Regency townhouse in Cheltenham to do up in just 48 hours, with £1,000 and a small team of workers.



Katie, 27, loves vintage (“Anything that’s old now is vintage”) and has to do up a bland bedroom in a “Versailles or Provençal theme”. Photographer Daniela, who likes “laid-back modern luxe”, must remodel a young girl’s bedroom, while hairdresser Oliver, who hates minimalism, has to work wonders with a horrible basement room.



There are some wild ideas – a lampshade made from hula hoops - but it’s great fun eavesdropping through the triumphs and disasters. PS Kelly HATES peach-coloured paint.

