The Great Interior Design Challenge
E1 of 9
About
Episode Guide
Premiere
S4-E1 Cheltenham Regency
Today 8pm - 9pm
BBC Two
HD
SUB
WIDE
AD
Watchlist
Review
by
Alison Graham
Kelly Hoppen, who joins Daniel Hopwood as a judge on the engaging interior design competition, sets out her stall very quickly: “I want to see perfection.” Well, that’s all right then.
But whether Kelly gets perfection is moot. Each of the three amateur interior designers is given a room in a lovely Regency townhouse in Cheltenham to do up in just 48 hours, with £1,000 and a small team of workers.
Katie, 27, loves vintage (“Anything that’s old now is vintage”) and has to do up a bland bedroom in a “Versailles or Provençal theme”. Photographer Daniela, who likes “laid-back modern luxe”, must remodel a young girl’s bedroom, while hairdresser Oliver, who hates minimalism, has to work wonders with a horrible basement room.
There are some wild ideas – a lampshade made from hula hoops - but it’s great fun eavesdropping through the triumphs and disasters. PS Kelly HATES peach-coloured paint.
Summary
New series. The competition searching for untapped interior design talent in Britain returns. In the first round of the first heat, the three amateur designers are hairdresser Oliver, dog walker Katie and photographer Daniela. They must transform a bedroom each in Regency properties in Cheltenham's Pittville estate. Tom Dyckhoff presents, and is joined by judges Kelly Hoppen and Daniel Hopwood.
Cast & Crew
Presenter
Tom Dyckhoff
Judge
Daniel Hopwood
Judge
Kelly Hoppen
Executive Producer
Tim Harcourt
Executive Producer
Alannah Richardson
Series Editor
Misbah Alvi
Entertainment
Property
Full Episode Guide
