S1-E1 Yellowstone: The Wildest Winter
S1-E1 Yellowstone: The Wildest Winter

Today 9pm - 10pm BBC Two
Sunday, 5:15pm - 6:15pm BBC Two (only England, Northern Ireland)
If you’ve ever felt Springwatch needed a bigger canvas to paint on, try this. Over three nights, Kate Humble and Patrick Aryee follow wildlife through the change of season from March onwards in the national parks of Yellowstone and Grand Teton in Wyoming. Winter there is one of the most brutal on the planet but last year there was a warm spell that made life easier for grazers such as elk and buffalo – but correspondingly harder for the wolves and great grey owls.

The latter are just stunning birds and in between the sections where the cameramen chat to us, they film some impressive sequences, including wolves bringing down an elk and a very sweet white weasel pottering about in the snow. Best of all are the grizzly bears. One wakes up too early from his hibernation and finds there’s no food around – so he drags a dead bison out of a pond.

Kate Humble, Patrick Ayree, scientists and wildlife cameramen examine the changing seasons at Yellowstone National Park during 2016, and the effect on the local American wildlife. In the first episode, Patrick follows the grizzly bears, who are taking a risk with the weather by leaving their winter dens early. Meanwhile, Kate gets to grips with the science behind this frozen season.

Presenter Kate Humble
Presenter Patrick Ayree
Executive Producer Tim Martin
Series Producer Lucy Bowden
