We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Cookies perform functions like recognising you each time you visit and delivering advertising messages that are relevant to you. Read more
here
Accessible links
Skip to main content
Skip to homepage
Skip to navigation
Skip to search
Search
Go
RadioTimes
Menu
Sign in
/
Register
Login to RadioTimes account
Account Login
Email
Search
Forgotten password?
New to RadioTimes?
Create an account
Connect socially
Facebook
Twitter
Watchlist
RadioTimes navigation
Search
Go
Home
News
TV
TV Home
TV News
TV listings
TV On Demand
Film
Film Home
Film News
Film On TV
Film On Demand
Radio
Radio Home
Radio News
Radio listings
Radio On Demand
On Demand
TV Festival
GOSH
More
TV Festival
GOSH
Facebook
Twitter
Main Menu
TV
TV News
TV listings
TV On Demand
Main Menu
Film
Film News
Film On TV
Film On Demand
Main Menu
Radio
Radio News
Radio listings
Radio On Demand
Main Menu
More
Magazine
Win
Quick links
TV Listings
Offers
Entertainment
Sci-Fi
Soaps
Travel
Magazine
Win
Facebook
Twitter
Yellowstone
E1 of 3
About
Episode Guide
Video clips are automatically supplied by broadcasters and distributors. RadioTimes.com is not responsible for the clip's contents.
Premiere
S1-E1 Yellowstone: The Wildest Winter
Today 9pm - 10pm
BBC Two
See Repeats
Sunday,
5:15pm - 6:15pm
BBC Two (only England, Northern Ireland)
HD
SUB
WIDE
AD
Watchlist
ADVERTISEMENT
Review
by
David Butcher
If you’ve ever felt Springwatch needed a bigger canvas to paint on, try this. Over three nights, Kate Humble and Patrick Aryee follow wildlife through the change of season from March onwards in the national parks of
Yellowstone
and Grand Teton in Wyoming. Winter there is one of the most brutal on the planet but last year there was a warm spell that made life easier for grazers such as elk and buffalo – but correspondingly harder for the wolves and great grey owls.
The latter are just stunning birds and in between the sections where the cameramen chat to us, they film some impressive sequences, including wolves bringing down an elk and a very sweet white weasel pottering about in the snow. Best of all are the grizzly bears. One wakes up too early from his hibernation and finds there’s no food around – so he drags a dead bison out of a pond.
Summary
Kate Humble, Patrick Ayree, scientists and wildlife cameramen examine the changing seasons at Yellowstone National Park during 2016, and the effect on the local American wildlife. In the first episode, Patrick follows the grizzly bears, who are taking a risk with the weather by leaving their winter dens early. Meanwhile, Kate gets to grips with the science behind this frozen season.
Cast & Crew
Presenter
Kate Humble
Presenter
Patrick Ayree
Executive Producer
Tim Martin
Series Producer
Lucy Bowden
Nature
Science
Have Your Say
What did you think of
Yellowstone: The Wildest Winter
?
view all comments
(
0
)
Full Episode Guide
ADVERTISEMENT
Follow in the footsteps of Kate Humble and Planet Earth II at America's greatest National...
Yellowstone National Park was one of the few places to appear twice in Planet Earth II - and now Kate Humble has made a three-part series about it
ADVERTISEMENT
Latest TV News
Follow in the footsteps of Kate Humble and Planet Earth II at America's greatest National Park
1h ago
Freddie Flintoff and Rob Penn go east in Oz
1h ago
Who is Amber Riley? Let It Shine judge profile
1h ago
Who is Martin Kemp? Let It Shine judge profile
1h ago