We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Cookies perform functions like recognising you each time you visit and delivering advertising messages that are relevant to you. Read more
here
Accessible links
Skip to main content
Skip to homepage
Skip to navigation
Skip to search
Search
Go
RadioTimes
Menu
Sign in
/
Register
Login to RadioTimes account
Account Login
Email
Search
Forgotten password?
New to RadioTimes?
Create an account
Connect socially
Facebook
Twitter
Watchlist
RadioTimes navigation
Search
Go
Home
News
TV
TV Home
TV News
TV listings
TV On Demand
Film
Film Home
Film News
Film On TV
Film On Demand
Radio
Radio Home
Radio News
Radio listings
Radio On Demand
On Demand
TV Festival
GOSH
More
TV Festival
GOSH
Facebook
Twitter
Main Menu
TV
TV News
TV listings
TV On Demand
Main Menu
Film
Film News
Film On TV
Film On Demand
Main Menu
Radio
Radio News
Radio listings
Radio On Demand
Main Menu
More
Magazine
Win
Quick links
TV Listings
Offers
Entertainment
Sci-Fi
Soaps
Travel
Magazine
Win
Facebook
Twitter
Revolting
E1 of 5
About
Episode Guide
Video clips are automatically supplied by broadcasters and distributors. RadioTimes.com is not responsible for the clip's contents.
Premiere
Series 1-Episode 1
Today 10pm - 10:30pm
BBC Two
HD
SUB
WIDE
AD
Watchlist
ADVERTISEMENT
Review
by
Jack Seale
Heydon Prowse and Jolyon Rubinstein, the pranksters behind The Revolution Will Be Televised, return with more hidden-camera hits and sketches. The stunts where they pose as politicians and hassle citizens at the other end of the political spectrum can feel laboured, lacking in satirical edge and even downright mean: if the point of Rubinstein posing as a Tory to antagonise residents of a condemned estate in Barnet is to give those people a voice, watching them become agitated as they express it isn’t pleasant.
The show’s stronger when it confronts Google boss Eric Schmidt about tax avoidance, or when the butt of the joke isn’t present: Sussex commuters gamely chuckle at Prowse as a Southern Rail employee, selling them Rubik’s cubes, language courses and morphine to distract them from delays.
Summary
New series. Comedy satirising the state of the nation, starring Jolyon Rubinstein and Heydon Prowse. In the first episode, Dennis Pound is on the streets of Loughton crowd sourcing new policies for UKIP, Dale Maily braves a festival of hippies, and at the Durham Miner's Gala, Corbynite Robyn meets his idol, Jeremy Corbyn.
Cast & Crew
Various roles
Jolyon Rubinstein
Various roles
Heydon Prowse
Colin Hoult
Catriona Knox
Emily Lloyd-Saini
Sophie McCartney
Anjli Mohindra
Nimisha Odedra
Rachel Parris
Aaron Stephenson
Director
Ollie Parsons
Director
Errol Ettienne
Executive Producer
Mark Talbot
Series Producer
Joshua Buckingham
Writer
Jolyon Rubinstein
Writer
Heydon Prowse
Writer
Mother's Best Child
Writer
Alistair Griggs
Writer
Joe Wade
Writer
Christopher Davies
see more
Education
Comedy
Have Your Say
What did you think of
Revolting
?
view all comments
(
0
)
Full Episode Guide
ADVERTISEMENT
Latest TV News
Follow in the footsteps of Kate Humble and Planet Earth II at America's greatest National Park
1h ago
Freddie Flintoff and Rob Penn go east in Oz
1h ago
Who is Amber Riley? Let It Shine judge profile
1h ago
Who is Martin Kemp? Let It Shine judge profile
1h ago