We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Cookies perform functions like recognising you each time you visit and delivering advertising messages that are relevant to you. Read more here

Accessible links

Revolting

E1 of 5
About Episode Guide
Video clips are automatically supplied by broadcasters and distributors. RadioTimes.com is not responsible for the clip's contents.
Series 1-Episode 1
Premiere

Series 1-Episode 1

Today 10pm - 10:30pm BBC Two
HD SUB WIDE AD
Watchlist
ADVERTISEMENT

Review

Heydon Prowse and Jolyon Rubinstein, the pranksters behind The Revolution Will Be Televised, return with more hidden-camera hits and sketches. The stunts where they pose as politicians and hassle citizens at the other end of the political spectrum can feel laboured, lacking in satirical edge and even downright mean: if the point of Rubinstein posing as a Tory to antagonise residents of a condemned estate in Barnet is to give those people a voice, watching them become agitated as they express it isn’t pleasant.

The show’s stronger when it confronts Google boss Eric Schmidt about tax avoidance, or when the butt of the joke isn’t present: Sussex commuters gamely chuckle at Prowse as a Southern Rail employee, selling them Rubik’s cubes, language courses and morphine to distract them from delays.

Summary

New series. Comedy satirising the state of the nation, starring Jolyon Rubinstein and Heydon Prowse. In the first episode, Dennis Pound is on the streets of Loughton crowd sourcing new policies for UKIP, Dale Maily braves a festival of hippies, and at the Durham Miner's Gala, Corbynite Robyn meets his idol, Jeremy Corbyn.

Cast & Crew

Various roles Jolyon Rubinstein
Various roles Heydon Prowse
Colin Hoult
Catriona Knox
Emily Lloyd-Saini
Sophie McCartney
Anjli Mohindra
Nimisha Odedra
Rachel Parris
Aaron Stephenson
Director Ollie Parsons
Director Errol Ettienne
Executive Producer Mark Talbot
Series Producer Joshua Buckingham
Writer Jolyon Rubinstein
Writer Heydon Prowse
Writer Mother's Best Child
Writer Alistair Griggs
Writer Joe Wade
Writer Christopher Davies
see more
Education Comedy

Have Your Say What did you think of Revolting?

view all comments (0)
Full Episode Guide
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest TV News

Follow in the footsteps of Kate Humble and Planet Earth II at America's greatest National Park 1h ago
Freddie Flintoff and Rob Penn go east in Oz 1h ago
Who is Amber Riley? Let It Shine judge profile 1h ago
Who is Martin Kemp? Let It Shine judge profile 1h ago