Review

by Jack Seale

Heydon Prowse and Jolyon Rubinstein, the pranksters behind The Revolution Will Be Televised, return with more hidden-camera hits and sketches. The stunts where they pose as politicians and hassle citizens at the other end of the political spectrum can feel laboured, lacking in satirical edge and even downright mean: if the point of Rubinstein posing as a Tory to antagonise residents of a condemned estate in Barnet is to give those people a voice, watching them become agitated as they express it isn’t pleasant.



The show’s stronger when it confronts Google boss Eric Schmidt about tax avoidance, or when the butt of the joke isn’t present: Sussex commuters gamely chuckle at Prowse as a Southern Rail employee, selling them Rubik’s cubes, language courses and morphine to distract them from delays.