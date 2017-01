Review

by David Butcher

At some point, most of us have imagined living on an idealised desert island, for better or worse. Robson Green did – it was his default daydream as a boy – and now he gets to play out his fantasy in the South China Sea on an island called North Guntao. It looks entirely idyllic but the minute our man lands on the white sandy beach and starts building a shelter, he goes down with gastroenteritis and has to be shipped out.



Once restored to his usual levels of Robson joie de vivre, he takes to filtering water through his T-shirt, knocking coconuts out of trees and – of course – angling. It’s never entirely clear how much Robson is really roughing it, but as a sun-baked slice of escapism, this is lovely.