We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Cookies perform functions like recognising you each time you visit and delivering advertising messages that are relevant to you. Read more here

Accessible links

Silent Witness

E2 of 10
About Episode Guide
S20-E2 Identity - Part Two
Premiere

S20-E2 Identity - Part Two

Today 9pm - 10pm BBC One
HD SUB WIDE AD
Watchlist
ADVERTISEMENT

Review

After part one's horrors, Nikki decides to bear the weight of all humanity’s guilt: “We created the problem.” Naturally she cannot remain objective and has already (illegally) given shelter to a fugitive and lied to the police.

But never mind, there isn’t just one Silent Witness Hopeless Cop of the Week in this story of human trafficking and murder – there are two. One is a jobsworth who shrugs his shoulders with boredom whenever any of the forensic pathologists makes a suggestion, while the other is a top detective who keeps losing suspects.

But they need to buck up their ideas – there’s another cargo of unfortunate souls due in Britain and they are in great peril.

Summary

Part two of two. When Nikki, Jack and Thomas make a horrific discovery in the van, they're confronted with the work of a person who preys on illegal immigrants. With the help of Clarissa, they must work out where the killer will strike next before more vulnerable people meet the same fate. Meanwhile, Sosa is being smuggled into the UK - will she survive the journey? Drama, starring Emilia Fox and Richard Lintern.

Cast & Crew

Dr Nikki Alexander Emilia Fox
Dr Thomas Chamberlain Richard Lintern
Jack Hodgson David Caves
Clarissa Mullery Liz Carr
Gyearbour Asante Fiston Barek
Kwabena Asante Ade Haastrup
Elia Cristina Barreiro
Sosa Lydia Kalian
Lady in Van Maria Lopiano
Yusuf Hamed Gerald Kyd
Priest George Savvides
Akka Khoury Sofia Amir
DCI Rory Goodchild Ryan Kiggell
DI Paul Rennick Douglas Rankine
Abdul Al Wilson Billy Cook
True Faith Woman Leila Al-Jaboury
Pia Butler Natasha Joseph
Border Agency officer James Warren
White Van Driver Vincent La Torre
Brian Hunt David Maybrick
Wiry Migrant Malik Ibheis
Varkey Khoury Kevork Malikyan
Ittak Khoury Elham Ehsas
Director Stewart Svaasand
Executive Producer Anne Pivcevic
Producer Ceri Meyrick
Writer Timothy Prager
see more
Drama

Have Your Say What did you think of Identity - Part Two?

view all comments (0)
Full Episode Guide
ADVERTISEMENT

Best TV on today - Bank Holiday Monday 2nd January 2017

Don't miss The Halcyon, Silent Witness, First Dates Hotel and Great British Railway Journeys

Silent Witness stars Emilia Fox and Amanda Burton meet for the very first time

Silent Witness cast celebrate 20 series of forensic sleuthing

Meet the cast | Who's who in Silent Witness?

Silent Witness star Emilia Fox can't stand gore in real life – or watching herself back on...

Is Silent Witness realistic? 5 tips to spot the fact from fiction

Former EastEnders star Sam Strike joins Silent Witness cast

Silent Witness star Emilia Fox: "I'd like to do a crossover with a Scandi drama"

ADVERTISEMENT

Related News

Doctor Who should win at TV awards ceremonies after a stellar year – but here’s why it won’t... 19 Jan
9 unmissable delights for drama fans at the Radio Times Festival 15 Sep
The Interceptor: Meet the cast 10 Jun
The TV 'ships' that float your boats 19 Feb