We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Cookies perform functions like recognising you each time you visit and delivering advertising messages that are relevant to you. Read more
here
Accessible links
Skip to main content
Skip to homepage
Skip to navigation
Skip to search
Search
Go
RadioTimes
Menu
Sign in
/
Register
Login to RadioTimes account
Account Login
Email
Search
Forgotten password?
New to RadioTimes?
Create an account
Connect socially
Facebook
Twitter
Watchlist
RadioTimes navigation
Search
Go
Home
News
TV
TV Home
TV News
TV listings
TV On Demand
Film
Film Home
Film News
Film On TV
Film On Demand
Radio
Radio Home
Radio News
Radio listings
Radio On Demand
On Demand
TV Festival
GOSH
More
TV Festival
GOSH
Facebook
Twitter
Main Menu
TV
TV News
TV listings
TV On Demand
Main Menu
Film
Film News
Film On TV
Film On Demand
Main Menu
Radio
Radio News
Radio listings
Radio On Demand
Main Menu
More
Magazine
Win
Quick links
TV Listings
Offers
Entertainment
Sci-Fi
Soaps
Travel
Magazine
Win
Facebook
Twitter
Silent Witness
E2 of 10
About
Episode Guide
Premiere
S20-E2 Identity - Part Two
Today 9pm - 10pm
BBC One
HD
SUB
WIDE
AD
Watchlist
ADVERTISEMENT
Review
by
Alison Graham
After part one's horrors, Nikki decides to bear the weight of all humanity’s guilt: “We created the problem.” Naturally she cannot remain objective and has already (illegally) given shelter to a fugitive and lied to the police.
But never mind, there isn’t just one
Silent Witness
Hopeless Cop of the Week in this story of human trafficking and murder – there are two. One is a jobsworth who shrugs his shoulders with boredom whenever any of the forensic pathologists makes a suggestion, while the other is a top detective who keeps losing suspects.
But they need to buck up their ideas – there’s another cargo of unfortunate souls due in Britain and they are in great peril.
Summary
Part two of two. When Nikki, Jack and Thomas make a horrific discovery in the van, they're confronted with the work of a person who preys on illegal immigrants. With the help of Clarissa, they must work out where the killer will strike next before more vulnerable people meet the same fate. Meanwhile, Sosa is being smuggled into the UK - will she survive the journey? Drama, starring Emilia Fox and Richard Lintern.
Cast & Crew
Dr Nikki Alexander
Emilia Fox
Dr Thomas Chamberlain
Richard Lintern
Jack Hodgson
David Caves
Clarissa Mullery
Liz Carr
Gyearbour Asante
Fiston Barek
Kwabena Asante
Ade Haastrup
Elia
Cristina Barreiro
Sosa
Lydia Kalian
Lady in Van
Maria Lopiano
Yusuf Hamed
Gerald Kyd
Priest
George Savvides
Akka Khoury
Sofia Amir
DCI Rory Goodchild
Ryan Kiggell
DI Paul Rennick
Douglas Rankine
Abdul Al Wilson
Billy Cook
True Faith Woman
Leila Al-Jaboury
Pia Butler
Natasha Joseph
Border Agency officer
James Warren
White Van Driver
Vincent La Torre
Brian Hunt
David Maybrick
Wiry Migrant
Malik Ibheis
Varkey Khoury
Kevork Malikyan
Ittak Khoury
Elham Ehsas
Director
Stewart Svaasand
Executive Producer
Anne Pivcevic
Producer
Ceri Meyrick
Writer
Timothy Prager
see more
Drama
Have Your Say
What did you think of
Identity - Part Two
?
view all comments
(
0
)
Full Episode Guide
ADVERTISEMENT
Best TV on today - Bank Holiday Monday 2nd January 2017
Don't miss The Halcyon, Silent Witness, First Dates Hotel and Great British Railway Journeys
Silent Witness stars Emilia Fox and Amanda Burton meet for the very first time
Silent Witness cast celebrate 20 series of forensic sleuthing
Meet the cast |
Who's who in Silent Witness?
Silent Witness star Emilia Fox can't stand gore in real life – or watching herself back on...
Is Silent Witness realistic? 5 tips to spot the fact from fiction
Former EastEnders star Sam Strike joins Silent Witness cast
Silent Witness star Emilia Fox: "I'd like to do a crossover with a Scandi drama"
ADVERTISEMENT
Related News
Doctor Who should win at TV awards ceremonies after a stellar year – but here’s why it won’t...
19 Jan
9 unmissable delights for drama fans at the Radio Times Festival
15 Sep
The Interceptor: Meet the cast
10 Jun
The TV 'ships' that float your boats
19 Feb