Review

by Alison Graham

After part one's horrors, Nikki decides to bear the weight of all humanity’s guilt: “We created the problem.” Naturally she cannot remain objective and has already (illegally) given shelter to a fugitive and lied to the police.But never mind, there isn’t just one Silent Witness Hopeless Cop of the Week in this story of human trafficking and murder – there are two. One is a jobsworth who shrugs his shoulders with boredom whenever any of the forensic pathologists makes a suggestion, while the other is a top detective who keeps losing suspects.But they need to buck up their ideas – there’s another cargo of unfortunate souls due in Britain and they are in great peril.