Summary

Part two of two. When Nikki, Jack and Thomas make a horrific discovery in the van, they're confronted with the work of a person who preys on illegal immigrants. With the help of Clarissa, they must work out where the killer will strike next before more vulnerable people meet the same fate. Meanwhile, Sosa is being smuggled into the UK - will she survive the journey? Drama, starring Emilia Fox and Richard Lintern.