Celebrity Big Brother
E1
About
Episode Guide
Premiere
Series 19-Episode 1
Today 9pm - 11:05pm
3e, Channel 5
See Repeats
Today,
10pm - 12:05am
Channel 5 +1
Tomorrow,
11:15am - 1:10pm
Channel 5
Tomorrow,
12:15pm - 2:10pm
Channel 5 +1
Tomorrow,
2pm - 4pm
5STAR
Tomorrow,
3pm - 5pm
5STAR +1
Tomorrow,
6pm - 8pm
MTV
Tomorrow,
7pm - 9pm
MTV +1
HD
SUB
Watchlist
Review
by
Sarah Carson
I have written about
Celebrity Big Brother
so many times now that I have totally depleted my bank of synonyms for the word “grotesque”. Yet here we are again, faced with another coterie of caricatures recognisable from, possibly, other third-rate reality shows, or more likely just the smoking area of a Lloyds No 1 bar.
We're promised that this series - its 19th - will be the “most colourful yet” and I'm feeling the onset of a migraine just looking at the lurid new logo. The gimmick this time around, if you can bear it, is that there will be a team of CBB “All Stars”, made up of game former housemates, pitted against “the New Stars”. So that's sure to be a thrill. But you could also spend the evening drinking colonoscopy prep solution.
Summary
The fly-on-the-wall fun begins once more as Emma Willis invites another group of famous faces to move in together and have their every word and move recorded for the enjoyment of the viewing public. In a new twist, half of the famous residents are previous contestants returning for a second stay, having made their mark the first time round. These so-called All Stars, and the New Stars, will be moving into a house that has been given a bright pop art makeover - although when they start butting heads, the language will probably be more colourful than the decor.
Cast & Crew
Host
Emma Willis
Executive Producer
Andrew Jackman
Executive Producer
Rebecca Kenny-Smith
Executive Producer
Richard Greenwood
Series Producer
Ben Hardy
Entertainment
Full Episode Guide
Celebrity Big Brother 2017: Who's going into the house?
Rumour has it there will be an all-star line-up heading to the famous house for a new series in the new year. Who could be joining the show?
Who is Jamie O'Hara? Celebrity Big Brother 2017 profile
Who is Ray J? Celebrity Big Brother 2017 profile
Who is James Cosmo? Celebrity Big Brother 2017 profile
Who is Jasmine Waltz? Celebrity Big Brother 2017 profile
Who is Bianca Gascoigne? Celebrity Big Brother 2017 profile
Who is Calum Best? Celebrity Big Brother 2017 profile
Who is Stacy Francis? Celebrity Big Brother 2017
Related News
Who is Austin Armacost? Celebrity Big Brother 2017 profile
1h ago
Who is Angie Best? Celebrity Big Brother 2017 profile
3h ago
Who is Spencer Pratt? Celebrity Big Brother 2017 profile
3h ago
Who is Coleen Nolan? Celebrity Big Brother 2017 profile
4h ago