Summary

The fly-on-the-wall fun begins once more as Emma Willis invites another group of famous faces to move in together and have their every word and move recorded for the enjoyment of the viewing public. In a new twist, half of the famous residents are previous contestants returning for a second stay, having made their mark the first time round. These so-called All Stars, and the New Stars, will be moving into a house that has been given a bright pop art makeover - although when they start butting heads, the language will probably be more colourful than the decor.