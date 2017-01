Review

by Sarah Carson

I have written about Celebrity Big Brother so many times now that I have totally depleted my bank of synonyms for the word “grotesque”. Yet here we are again, faced with another coterie of caricatures recognisable from, possibly, other third-rate reality shows, or more likely just the smoking area of a Lloyds No 1 bar.We're promised that this series - its 19th - will be the “most colourful yet” and I'm feeling the onset of a migraine just looking at the lurid new logo. The gimmick this time around, if you can bear it, is that there will be a team of CBB “All Stars”, made up of game former housemates, pitted against “the New Stars”. So that's sure to be a thrill. But you could also spend the evening drinking colonoscopy prep solution.