Celebrity Big Brother

E1
Series 19-Episode 1
Premiere

Series 19-Episode 1

Today 9pm - 11:05pm 3e, Channel 5
Today, 10pm - 12:05am Channel 5 +1
Tomorrow, 11:15am - 1:10pm Channel 5
Tomorrow, 12:15pm - 2:10pm Channel 5 +1
Tomorrow, 2pm - 4pm 5STAR
Tomorrow, 3pm - 5pm 5STAR +1
Tomorrow, 6pm - 8pm MTV
Tomorrow, 7pm - 9pm MTV +1
I have written about Celebrity Big Brother so many times now that I have totally depleted my bank of synonyms for the word “grotesque”. Yet here we are again, faced with another coterie of caricatures recognisable from, possibly, other third-rate reality shows, or more likely just the smoking area of a Lloyds No 1 bar.

We're promised that this series - its 19th - will be the “most colourful yet” and I'm feeling the onset of a migraine just looking at the lurid new logo. The gimmick this time around, if you can bear it, is that there will be a team of CBB “All Stars”, made up of game former housemates, pitted against “the New Stars”. So that's sure to be a thrill. But you could also spend the evening drinking colonoscopy prep solution.

The fly-on-the-wall fun begins once more as Emma Willis invites another group of famous faces to move in together and have their every word and move recorded for the enjoyment of the viewing public. In a new twist, half of the famous residents are previous contestants returning for a second stay, having made their mark the first time round. These so-called All Stars, and the New Stars, will be moving into a house that has been given a bright pop art makeover - although when they start butting heads, the language will probably be more colourful than the decor.

Host Emma Willis
Executive Producer Andrew Jackman
Executive Producer Rebecca Kenny-Smith
Executive Producer Richard Greenwood
Series Producer Ben Hardy
