This Is Us
E5 of 18
About
Episode Guide
Premiere
S1-E5 The Game Plan
Today 10pm - 10:55pm
Channel 4
See Repeats
Today,
11pm - 11:55pm
Channel 4 +1
HD
SUB
Watchlist
Review
by
Sarah Carson
This Is Us
is America’s breakout hit of the autumn, with, at the time of writing, the highest audience figures of any drama on television, a Golden Globe nomination for best TV drama, and further noms for its stars Mandy Moore and Chrissy Metz. It’s no small feat for a programme that, earnestly, guilelessly, and with charm, documents the minutiae in the lives of a group of ordinary people.
It’s comforting, and gentle, and reminds us that drama doesn’t need to be high-concept to be valuable. Here, a departure to the past reveals that materfamilias Rebecca (Moore) never actually wanted children; in the present day, spending time with his nieces forces Kevin (Justin Hartley) to acknowledge his insecurities.
Summary
Rebecca and Jack have an argument about starting a family, and after accepting a role in a play, Kevin realises the script is relevant to his own life. Randall and Beth are forced to deal with an unexpected turn of events, and the story of the family's love affair with the Pittsburgh Steelers is revealed.
Cast & Crew
Jack Pearson
Milo Ventimiglia
Rebecca Pearson
Mandy Moore
Randall Pearson
Sterling K Brown
Kate Pearson
Chrissy Metz
Kevin Pearson
Justin Hartley
Beth Pearson
Susan Kelechi Watson
Toby
Chris Sullivan
William Hill
Ron Cephas Jones
Director
Glenn Ficarra
Director
John Requa
see more
Drama
Full Episode Guide
