This Is Us

E5 of 18
S1-E5 The Game Plan
S1-E5 The Game Plan

Today 10pm - 10:55pm Channel 4
Today, 11pm - 11:55pm Channel 4 +1
This Is Us is America’s breakout hit of the autumn, with, at the time of writing, the highest audience figures of any drama on television, a Golden Globe nomination for best TV drama, and further noms for its stars Mandy Moore and Chrissy Metz. It’s no small feat for a programme that, earnestly, guilelessly, and with charm, documents the minutiae in the lives of a group of ordinary people.

It’s comforting, and gentle, and reminds us that drama doesn’t need to be high-concept to be valuable. Here, a departure to the past reveals that materfamilias Rebecca (Moore) never actually wanted children; in the present day, spending time with his nieces forces Kevin (Justin Hartley) to acknowledge his insecurities.

Rebecca and Jack have an argument about starting a family, and after accepting a role in a play, Kevin realises the script is relevant to his own life. Randall and Beth are forced to deal with an unexpected turn of events, and the story of the family's love affair with the Pittsburgh Steelers is revealed.

Jack Pearson Milo Ventimiglia
Rebecca Pearson Mandy Moore
Randall Pearson Sterling K Brown
Kate Pearson Chrissy Metz
Kevin Pearson Justin Hartley
Beth Pearson Susan Kelechi Watson
Toby Chris Sullivan
William Hill Ron Cephas Jones
Director Glenn Ficarra
Director John Requa
