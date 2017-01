Review

by Huw Fullerton

With member Jordan Banjo fresh from the I’m a Celeb jungle, 2009 Britain’s Got Talent winners Diversity are kicking off the New Year with this one-off light entertainment special.



Welcoming guests like the Vamps and the cast of Motown: the Musical, the dance troupe will show off some new routines, inspire some amateur office dance-offs around the country and even get members of the public involved in their showstopping finale.



And of course it’s all good telly warm-up for group leader and choreographer Ashley Banjo, who’s set to join ITV’s Strictly rival Dance Dance Dance as a judge. Expect to see much more of these boys in the future.