Dragons' Den
E9 of 16
About
Episode Guide
Premiere
Series 14-Episode 9
Today 8pm - 9pm
BBC Two
See Repeats
Wednesday,
12:05am - 1:05am
BBC Two
HD
SUB
WIDE
AD
Watchlist
Review
by
James Gill
Like a long-running soap opera, Dragons’ Den has long phases – years when it’s not quite so good and years when it’s on fire. At the moment, it’s on the money, delivering plenty of those flashes of human drama as the funding assault course exposes character – or lack of it.
In some cases what is revealed isn’t pretty: “You worked for three merchant banks? God help us!” Nick Jenkins wails tonight at one hopeful, who took the unlikely route from male model to financier.
And there’s one of those awful moments when a Dragon bluntly demonstrates in a few seconds that a product just physically doesn’t work. But don’t worry: as usual, there’s a happy ending, with the kind of genius product idea that has you scurrying to find it on Google.
Summary
Deborah Meaden, Peter Jones, Touker Suleyman, Sarah Willingham and Nick Jenkins cast judgment over more money-making schemes, including a bespoke gifting service run by two former army officers, a ticket comparison website, and a new safety device created by a pair of wealthy entrepreneurs. Presented by Evan Davis.
Cast & Crew
Presenter
Evan Davis
Deborah Meaden
Peter Jones
Touker Suleyman
Sarah Willingham
Nick Jenkins
Executive Producer
Ceri Aston
Series Editor
Darrell Olsen
Education
Full Episode Guide
