Review

by James Gill

Like a long-running soap opera, Dragons’ Den has long phases – years when it’s not quite so good and years when it’s on fire. At the moment, it’s on the money, delivering plenty of those flashes of human drama as the funding assault course exposes character – or lack of it.



In some cases what is revealed isn’t pretty: “You worked for three merchant banks? God help us!” Nick Jenkins wails tonight at one hopeful, who took the unlikely route from male model to financier.



And there’s one of those awful moments when a Dragon bluntly demonstrates in a few seconds that a product just physically doesn’t work. But don’t worry: as usual, there’s a happy ending, with the kind of genius product idea that has you scurrying to find it on Google.



