Thailand: Earth's Tropical Paradise

E1 of 3
S1-E1 The Secrets of the South
S1-E1 The Secrets of the South

Today 9pm - 10pm BBC Two
Saturday, 4:30pm - 5:30pm BBC Two Wales
Saturday, 6:30pm - 7:30pm BBC Two (only England, Scotland)
Review

In Pak Phanang, south-west Thailand, thousands of loudspeakers tweet birdsong to attract swiftlets to nest in specially adapted buildings. When the birds are done, the locals collect their edible nests to make into soup. This man-made situation is safer for the birds and less dangerous for the nest-collectors. Dolphins lead fishermen to the best fishing areas and are rewarded with some of the catch.

These are two examples of the almost spiritual connection between humans and nature in this beautiful country. Conversely hermit crabs are forced to make homes in discarded tin cans as a result of souvenir-hunting tourists emptying the beaches of shells.

Summary

Exploring the wildlife and culture of the Southeast Asian nation. The first episode examines the south of the country, a popular tourist destination for Westerners, and examines the role of spirituality in daily life. Narrated by Sophie Okonedo.

Cast & Crew

Narrator Sophie Okonedo
Director Lara Bickerton
Executive Producer Julian Hector
Producer Lara Bickerton
Series Producer Steve Cole
Documentary

Full Episode Guide
