We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Cookies perform functions like recognising you each time you visit and delivering advertising messages that are relevant to you. Read more
here
Accessible links
Skip to main content
Skip to homepage
Skip to navigation
Skip to search
Search
Go
RadioTimes
Menu
Sign in
/
Register
Login to RadioTimes account
Account Login
Email
Search
Forgotten password?
New to RadioTimes?
Create an account
Connect socially
Facebook
Twitter
Watchlist
RadioTimes navigation
Search
Go
Home
News
TV
TV Home
TV News
TV listings
TV On Demand
Film
Film Home
Film News
Film On TV
Film On Demand
Radio
Radio Home
Radio News
Radio listings
Radio On Demand
On Demand
Christmas
TV Festival
GOSH
More
Christmas
TV Festival
GOSH
Facebook
Twitter
Main Menu
TV
TV News
TV listings
TV On Demand
Main Menu
Film
Film News
Film On TV
Film On Demand
Main Menu
Radio
Radio News
Radio listings
Radio On Demand
Main Menu
More
Magazine
Win
Quick links
TV Listings
Offers
Entertainment
Sci-Fi
Soaps
Travel
Magazine
Win
Facebook
Twitter
Thailand: Earth's Tropical Paradise
E1 of 3
About
Episode Guide
Video clips are automatically supplied by broadcasters and distributors. RadioTimes.com is not responsible for the clip's contents.
Premiere
S1-E1 The Secrets of the South
Today 9pm - 10pm
BBC Two
See Repeats
Saturday,
4:30pm - 5:30pm
BBC Two Wales
Saturday,
6:30pm - 7:30pm
BBC Two (only England, Scotland)
HD
SUB
WIDE
AD
Watchlist
ADVERTISEMENT
Review
by
Jane Rackham
In Pak Phanang, south-west Thailand, thousands of loudspeakers tweet birdsong to attract swiftlets to nest in specially adapted buildings. When the birds are done, the locals collect their edible nests to make into soup. This man-made situation is safer for the birds and less dangerous for the nest-collectors. Dolphins lead fishermen to the best fishing areas and are rewarded with some of the catch.
These are two examples of the almost spiritual connection between humans and nature in this beautiful country. Conversely hermit crabs are forced to make homes in discarded tin cans as a result of souvenir-hunting tourists emptying the beaches of shells.
Summary
Exploring the wildlife and culture of the Southeast Asian nation. The first episode examines the south of the country, a popular tourist destination for Westerners, and examines the role of spirituality in daily life. Narrated by Sophie Okonedo.
Cast & Crew
Narrator
Sophie Okonedo
Director
Lara Bickerton
Executive Producer
Julian Hector
Producer
Lara Bickerton
Series Producer
Steve Cole
Documentary
Have Your Say
What did you think of
The Secrets of the South
?
view all comments
(
0
)
Full Episode Guide
ADVERTISEMENT
Latest TV News
EastEnders: wedding nightmare for Ronnie? See the brand-new pictures
6h ago
Emmerdale inferno for January 2017 – is Zak dead?
6h ago
Coronation Street: Maria’s prison ordeal – new details revealed!
6h ago
Monsters University: Freeview film of the day
6h ago