Review

by Jane Rackham

In Pak Phanang, south-west Thailand, thousands of loudspeakers tweet birdsong to attract swiftlets to nest in specially adapted buildings. When the birds are done, the locals collect their edible nests to make into soup. This man-made situation is safer for the birds and less dangerous for the nest-collectors. Dolphins lead fishermen to the best fishing areas and are rewarded with some of the catch.



These are two examples of the almost spiritual connection between humans and nature in this beautiful country. Conversely hermit crabs are forced to make homes in discarded tin cans as a result of souvenir-hunting tourists emptying the beaches of shells.



