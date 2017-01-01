We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Cookies perform functions like recognising you each time you visit and delivering advertising messages that are relevant to you. Read more
here
Accessible links
Skip to main content
Skip to homepage
Skip to navigation
Skip to search
Search
Go
RadioTimes
Menu
Sign in
/
Register
Login to RadioTimes account
Account Login
Email
Search
Forgotten password?
New to RadioTimes?
Create an account
Connect socially
Facebook
Twitter
Watchlist
RadioTimes navigation
Search
Go
Home
News
TV
TV Home
TV News
TV listings
TV On Demand
Film
Film Home
Film News
Film On TV
Film On Demand
Radio
Radio Home
Radio News
Radio listings
Radio On Demand
On Demand
Christmas
TV Festival
GOSH
More
Christmas
TV Festival
GOSH
Facebook
Twitter
Main Menu
TV
TV News
TV listings
TV On Demand
Main Menu
Film
Film News
Film On TV
Film On Demand
Main Menu
Radio
Radio News
Radio listings
Radio On Demand
Main Menu
More
Magazine
Win
Quick links
TV Listings
Offers
Entertainment
Sci-Fi
Soaps
Travel
Magazine
Win
Facebook
Twitter
EastEnders
Episode
About
Episode Guide
Video clips are automatically supplied by broadcasters and distributors. RadioTimes.com is not responsible for the clip's contents.
Premiere
01/01/2017
Today 7pm - 8pm
BBC One, RTÉ One
See Repeats
Today,
8pm - 9pm
RTÉ One +1
Today,
11:50pm - 1:10am
W
Tomorrow,
12:50am - 2:10am
W +1
Tomorrow,
11:55am - 1:05pm
RTÉ One
HD
SUB
WIDE
AD
Watchlist
ADVERTISEMENT
Review
by
David Brown
It’s never a good idea to get married on New Year’s Day in
EastEnders
. Ronnie and Charlie? Bride ends up in a car crash. Barry and Janine? Groom is pushed off a cliff. Mick and Linda? Groom fights his bride’s rapist in a lake. Ian and Mel? Bride dumps groom by midnight.
So what in the name of sanity are Jack and Ronnie thinking getting spliced on the most cursed day in the Walford calendar? And since we know that both Ronnie and her sister Roxy are on their way out of Albert Square, perhaps we should infer that it’s all going to end very badly indeed?
Summary
The highs and lows of life with the residents of Albert Square, Walford.
Cast & Crew
Director
Toby Frow
Executive Producer
Sean O'Connor
Writer
Rob Gittins
Soap
Have Your Say
What did you think of
this episode of EastEnders
?
view all comments
(
0
)
Full Episode Guide
ADVERTISEMENT
EastEnders: wedding nightmare for Ronnie? See the brand-new pictures
Is the bride in danger?
EastEnders: Danny and Glenda Mitchell return to the cast
EastEnders: Lee is stopped from committing suicide – here’s what happens next
The Archers' domestic abuse storyline encourages listeners to seek advice
Antiques Roadshow to mark 40th anniversary with episode filmed on EastEnders set
EastEnders: Lee Carter to contemplate suicide in Friday’s episode
EastEnders: Ronnie and Roxy's final episode - watch the trailer
Find out which EastEnders role new Michelle Fowler actress Jenna Russell was ORIGINALLY...
ADVERTISEMENT
Related News
EastEnders: the end is nigh for Ronnie and Roxy - here's all you need to know!
23 Dec
Who is Larry Lamb? I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! 2016 profile
7 Dec
TV fans to become BBC1 continuity announcers on Christmas Day
2 Dec
Danny Dyer: the man who would be king
24 Nov