Review

by David Brown

It’s never a good idea to get married on New Year’s Day in EastEnders . Ronnie and Charlie? Bride ends up in a car crash. Barry and Janine? Groom is pushed off a cliff. Mick and Linda? Groom fights his bride’s rapist in a lake. Ian and Mel? Bride dumps groom by midnight.So what in the name of sanity are Jack and Ronnie thinking getting spliced on the most cursed day in the Walford calendar? And since we know that both Ronnie and her sister Roxy are on their way out of Albert Square, perhaps we should infer that it’s all going to end very badly indeed?