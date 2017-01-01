We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Cookies perform functions like recognising you each time you visit and delivering advertising messages that are relevant to you. Read more here

EastEnders

Episode
01/01/2017
Premiere

01/01/2017

Review

It’s never a good idea to get married on New Year’s Day in EastEnders. Ronnie and Charlie? Bride ends up in a car crash. Barry and Janine? Groom is pushed off a cliff. Mick and Linda? Groom fights his bride’s rapist in a lake. Ian and Mel? Bride dumps groom by midnight.

So what in the name of sanity are Jack and Ronnie thinking getting spliced on the most cursed day in the Walford calendar? And since we know that both Ronnie and her sister Roxy are on their way out of Albert Square, perhaps we should infer that it’s all going to end very badly indeed?

Summary

The highs and lows of life with the residents of Albert Square, Walford.

Cast & Crew

Director Toby Frow
Executive Producer Sean O'Connor
Writer Rob Gittins
Soap

