Still Open All Hours
E2 of 7
About
Episode Guide
Premiere
Series 3-Episode 2
Today 8pm - 8:30pm
BBC One
HD
SUB
WIDE
AD
Watchlist
Review
by
Alison Graham
In his eternal effort to lure the ladies, shopkeeper Granville (David Jason) buys a strange device on mail order (I don’t think the internet exists in the ageless, timeless Still Open universe). Every time he feels attracted to a woman, he gets an electrical charge, with unfortunate consequences.
The 1980s, 1990s, 2000s might well never have happened as Roy Clarke’s comfy sitcom still derives its fun from ill-fitting “undies”, henpecked men and old-boiler women who don’t stand any nonsense. The magnificent Black Widow (Stephanie Cole) has a new boyfriend, but there’s no funny business. Her swain is “entitled to only very limited pleasure in the early stages of our relationship”.
Summary
Granville buys a batch of devices that are supposed to create positive emotions. A local underworld boss is looking for Leroy after his latest girlfriend makes Mrs Hussein jealous, while Mrs Featherstone takes it upon herself to solve Mr Newbold's delicate problem - with the long-suffering shopkeeper's help.
Cast & Crew
Granville
David Jason
Leroy
James Baxter
Mrs Featherstone
Stephanie Cole
Eric
Johnny Vegas
Madge
Brigit Forsyth
Cyril
Kulvinder Ghir
Gastric
Tim Healy
Kath Taylor
Sally Lindsay
Mavis
Maggie Ollerenshaw
Mrs Hussein
Nina Wadia
Mr Newbold
Geoffrey Whitehead
Wayne
Joe Wilkinson
Mr Willis
Roger Bingham
Wendy
Jaye Jacobs
Mrs Willis
Val Tagger
Squirming man
Peter Foster
Director
Dewi Humphreys
Executive Producer
David Jason
Executive Producer
Gareth Edwards
Producer
Alex Walsh-Taylor
Writer
Roy Clarke
Sitcom
Full Episode Guide
What did you think of the Still Open All Hours Christmas special?
Did Granville and co serve up a festive treat? Or is it time they shut up shop?
When is the new series of Still Open All Hours on TV?
What time is the Still Open All Hours Christmas special 2016 on TV?
David Jason to return for new series of Still Open All Hours on BBC1
Still Open All Hours series confirmed
