Review

by Alison Graham

In his eternal effort to lure the ladies, shopkeeper Granville (David Jason) buys a strange device on mail order (I don’t think the internet exists in the ageless, timeless Still Open universe). Every time he feels attracted to a woman, he gets an electrical charge, with unfortunate consequences.



The 1980s, 1990s, 2000s might well never have happened as Roy Clarke’s comfy sitcom still derives its fun from ill-fitting “undies”, henpecked men and old-boiler women who don’t stand any nonsense. The magnificent Black Widow (Stephanie Cole) has a new boyfriend, but there’s no funny business. Her swain is “entitled to only very limited pleasure in the early stages of our relationship”.



