Still Open All Hours

E2 of 7
Series 3-Episode 2
Series 3-Episode 2

Today 8pm - 8:30pm BBC One
In his eternal effort to lure the ladies, shopkeeper Granville (David Jason) buys a strange device on mail order (I don’t think the internet exists in the ageless, timeless Still Open universe). Every time he feels attracted to a woman, he gets an electrical charge, with unfortunate consequences.

The 1980s, 1990s, 2000s might well never have happened as Roy Clarke’s comfy sitcom still derives its fun from ill-fitting “undies”, henpecked men and old-boiler women who don’t stand any nonsense. The magnificent Black Widow (Stephanie Cole) has a new boyfriend, but there’s no funny business. Her swain is “entitled to only very limited pleasure in the early stages of our relationship”.

Summary

Granville buys a batch of devices that are supposed to create positive emotions. A local underworld boss is looking for Leroy after his latest girlfriend makes Mrs Hussein jealous, while Mrs Featherstone takes it upon herself to solve Mr Newbold's delicate problem - with the long-suffering shopkeeper's help.

Cast & Crew

Granville David Jason
Leroy James Baxter
Mrs Featherstone Stephanie Cole
Eric Johnny Vegas
Madge Brigit Forsyth
Cyril Kulvinder Ghir
Gastric Tim Healy
Kath Taylor Sally Lindsay
Mavis Maggie Ollerenshaw
Mrs Hussein Nina Wadia
Mr Newbold Geoffrey Whitehead
Wayne Joe Wilkinson
Mr Willis Roger Bingham
Wendy Jaye Jacobs
Mrs Willis Val Tagger
Squirming man Peter Foster
Director Dewi Humphreys
Executive Producer David Jason
Executive Producer Gareth Edwards
Producer Alex Walsh-Taylor
Writer Roy Clarke
Sitcom

