S4-E1 The Six Thatchers
The partnership of Sherlock Holmes and John Watson faces its greatest test as their iron bond looks like it could be sundered for ever.

Yet The Six Thatchers (writer Mark Gatiss’s take on The Adventure of the Six Napoleons) starts in the most playful, even carefree way. Sherlock (Benedict Cumberbatch) is as high as a kite after his bender on the plane at the end of the last series.

He’s even taken to tweeting and is as intellectually restless as we have ever known him. Meanwhile, his affable chronicler John Watson and wife Mary (Martin Freeman and Amanda Abbington) are rooted in happy domesticity as new parents.

But the clouds are gathering as the tight little group is drawn into the mystery of why someone is smashing busts of Margaret Thatcher. Everyone rises to the demands of a gripping, brutal story that leaves Sherlock (and Cumberbatch is at his finest and most mature) lost in the abyss. Gripping.

New series. The detective returns to investigate the apparent return from the dead of his old enemy Moriarty, but another strange case is soon demanding his attention. Scotland Yard is baffled by a mysterious criminal who is defacing images of Margaret Thatcher, and Sherlock is convinced there is a more sinister purpose at work behind these acts of vandalism - which may have a connection to Mary Watson's dark past as an assassin. Benedict Cumberbatch, Martin Freeman and Amanda Abbington return for a fourth series of the detective drama.

Cast & Crew

Sherlock Holmes Benedict Cumberbatch
Dr John Watson Martin Freeman
Mary Watson Amanda Abbington
Mycroft Holmes Mark Gatiss
DI Lestrade Rupert Graves
Mrs Hudson Una Stubbs
Molly Hooper Louise Brealey
Director Rachel Talalay
Executive Producer Mark Gatiss
Executive Producer Steven Moffat
Producer Sue Vertue
Writer Mark Gatiss
Drama

Is Benedict Cumberbatch leaving Sherlock? 

"I think we’ll just have to wait and see," said Cumberbatch, overestimating our ability to calm down about this

See the set of Sherlock constructed in 48 seconds

Sherlock spoiler-free review: from babysitting to Bond-style fight scenes

The Sherlock cast are pretty excited about John and Mary's new arrival

Sherlock's "sacrifices... may be made clearer" in series 4 says Benedict Cumberbatch

Latest Sherlock teaser features eerie glimpse of Andrew Scott’s Moriarty

What time is the next episode of Sherlock on TV?

Martin Freeman promises Sherlock and John's bromance won't be broken up in series 4

