Sherlock
E1 of 3
About
Episode Guide
Premiere
S4-E1 The Six Thatchers
Today 8:30pm - 10pm
BBC One
HD
SUB
WIDE
AD
Watchlist
Review
by
Alison Graham
The partnership of
Sherlock
Holmes and John Watson faces its greatest test as their iron bond looks like it could be sundered for ever.
Yet The Six Thatchers (writer Mark Gatiss’s take on The Adventure of the Six Napoleons) starts in the most playful, even carefree way. Sherlock (Benedict Cumberbatch) is as high as a kite after his bender on the plane at the end of the last series.
He’s even taken to tweeting and is as intellectually restless as we have ever known him. Meanwhile, his affable chronicler John Watson and wife Mary (Martin Freeman and Amanda Abbington) are rooted in happy domesticity as new parents.
But the clouds are gathering as the tight little group is drawn into the mystery of why someone is smashing busts of Margaret Thatcher. Everyone rises to the demands of a gripping, brutal story that leaves Sherlock (and Cumberbatch is at his finest and most mature) lost in the abyss. Gripping.
Summary
New series. The detective returns to investigate the apparent return from the dead of his old enemy Moriarty, but another strange case is soon demanding his attention. Scotland Yard is baffled by a mysterious criminal who is defacing images of Margaret Thatcher, and Sherlock is convinced there is a more sinister purpose at work behind these acts of vandalism - which may have a connection to Mary Watson's dark past as an assassin. Benedict Cumberbatch, Martin Freeman and Amanda Abbington return for a fourth series of the detective drama.
Cast & Crew
Sherlock Holmes
Benedict Cumberbatch
Dr John Watson
Martin Freeman
Mary Watson
Amanda Abbington
Mycroft Holmes
Mark Gatiss
DI Lestrade
Rupert Graves
Mrs Hudson
Una Stubbs
Molly Hooper
Louise Brealey
Director
Rachel Talalay
Executive Producer
Mark Gatiss
Executive Producer
Steven Moffat
Producer
Sue Vertue
Writer
Mark Gatiss
Drama
Full Episode Guide
Is Benedict Cumberbatch leaving Sherlock?
"I think we’ll just have to wait and see," said Cumberbatch, overestimating our ability to calm down about this
See the set of Sherlock constructed in 48 seconds
Sherlock spoiler-free review: from babysitting to Bond-style fight scenes
The Sherlock cast are pretty excited about John and Mary's new arrival
Sherlock's "sacrifices... may be made clearer" in series 4 says Benedict Cumberbatch
Latest Sherlock teaser features eerie glimpse of Andrew Scott’s Moriarty
What time is the next episode of Sherlock on TV?
Martin Freeman promises Sherlock and John's bromance won't be broken up in series 4
