We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Cookies perform functions like recognising you each time you visit and delivering advertising messages that are relevant to you. Read more
here
Accessible links
Skip to main content
Skip to homepage
Skip to navigation
Skip to search
Search
Go
RadioTimes
Menu
Sign in
/
Register
Login to RadioTimes account
Account Login
Email
Search
Forgotten password?
New to RadioTimes?
Create an account
Connect socially
Facebook
Twitter
Watchlist
RadioTimes navigation
Search
Go
Home
News
TV
TV Home
TV News
TV listings
TV On Demand
Film
Film Home
Film News
Film On TV
Film On Demand
Radio
Radio Home
Radio News
Radio listings
Radio On Demand
On Demand
TV Festival
GOSH
More
TV Festival
GOSH
Facebook
Twitter
Main Menu
TV
TV News
TV listings
TV On Demand
Main Menu
Film
Film News
Film On TV
Film On Demand
Main Menu
Radio
Radio News
Radio listings
Radio On Demand
Main Menu
More
Magazine
Win
Quick links
TV Listings
Offers
Entertainment
Sci-Fi
Soaps
Travel
Magazine
Win
Facebook
Twitter
The Restoration Man
E1 of 6
About
Episode Guide
Series 5-Episode 1
Watchlist
Catch Up
ADVERTISEMENT
Review
by
David Butcher
There are bonus elements that make programmes like this, where we follow couples trying to rescue architectural treasures. One is spiralling costs: if a project is delivered on time and on budget, it’s OK for the couple but dull for us – we want jeopardy.
Equally, it’s better TV if there’s a disaster at some point, too – a collapsing wall, say, or a flood really helps. And for the complete package, there should be added pressure from the fact the couple is expecting a baby – it makes us care that little bit more.
The good news is that George Clarke promises all three ingredients in his first build of a new series as young couple Steven and Marina convert a disused water pumping station in Berkshire.
Summary
New series. George Clarke returns to witness more neglected architectural treasures rescued across Britain. Young couple Steven Crame and Marina Bacchelli were looking for their first home together in Berkshire when they found a disused water pumping station in its own ancient woodland - ideal to convert into a four-bedroom family home. The couple throw themselves into the task of transforming the huge brick shed their new house, while preserving a 15-ton crane as a central feature of the lounge. It's a tough project - and spiralling costs, flooding and a newborn baby only add to the pressure.
Cast & Crew
Presenter
George Clarke
Director
Robert Marsden
Executive Producer
Lionel Mill
Series Producer
Robert Marsden
Property
Have Your Say
What did you think of
The Restoration Man
?
view all comments
(
0
)
Full Episode Guide
ADVERTISEMENT
Latest TV News
Teletubbies say "Eh oh": David Walliams and Rochelle Humes join cast of CBeebies show
1h ago
Meryl Streep takes on Donald Trump with biting Golden Globe acceptance speech
1h ago
Who's on The One Show tonight?
1h ago
Claire Foy reveals she has just one season left as Queen Elizabeth II in The Crown
1h ago