Review

by David Butcher

There are bonus elements that make programmes like this, where we follow couples trying to rescue architectural treasures. One is spiralling costs: if a project is delivered on time and on budget, it’s OK for the couple but dull for us – we want jeopardy.



Equally, it’s better TV if there’s a disaster at some point, too – a collapsing wall, say, or a flood really helps. And for the complete package, there should be added pressure from the fact the couple is expecting a baby – it makes us care that little bit more.



The good news is that George Clarke promises all three ingredients in his first build of a new series as young couple Steven and Marina convert a disused water pumping station in Berkshire.