The Restoration Man

E1 of 6
About Episode Guide
Series 5-Episode 1

Review

There are bonus elements that make programmes like this, where we follow couples trying to rescue architectural treasures. One is spiralling costs: if a project is delivered on time and on budget, it’s OK for the couple but dull for us – we want jeopardy.

Equally, it’s better TV if there’s a disaster at some point, too – a collapsing wall, say, or a flood really helps. And for the complete package, there should be added pressure from the fact the couple is expecting a baby – it makes us care that little bit more.

The good news is that George Clarke promises all three ingredients in his first build of a new series as young couple Steven and Marina convert a disused water pumping station in Berkshire.

Summary

New series. George Clarke returns to witness more neglected architectural treasures rescued across Britain. Young couple Steven Crame and Marina Bacchelli were looking for their first home together in Berkshire when they found a disused water pumping station in its own ancient woodland - ideal to convert into a four-bedroom family home. The couple throw themselves into the task of transforming the huge brick shed their new house, while preserving a 15-ton crane as a central feature of the lounge. It's a tough project - and spiralling costs, flooding and a newborn baby only add to the pressure.

Cast & Crew

Presenter George Clarke
Director Robert Marsden
Executive Producer Lionel Mill
Series Producer Robert Marsden
Property

Full Episode Guide
