Review

by Alison Graham

British television would be a parched wilderness without its fictional detectives, those cornerstones of the schedules for at least 50 years. In a bid to find out who is our favourite Channel 4 has commissioned a proper poll carried out by proper pollsters. Why? Is anyone really that interested?



We’ll see… I suppose the fun lies in guessing. Frost? Morse? Jane Tennison? Across 90 minutes this breezy documentary talks to the creators of detectives, including novelists Mark Billingham and Anthony Horowitz, and the actors who play them (New Tricks’ Amanda Redman and Dennis Waterman) about the enduring appeal of a TV cop.