Catch Up
Review
by
Alison Graham
British television would be a parched wilderness without its fictional detectives, those cornerstones of the schedules for at least 50 years. In a bid to find out who is our favourite Channel 4 has commissioned a proper poll carried out by proper pollsters. Why? Is anyone really that interested?
We’ll see… I suppose the fun lies in guessing. Frost? Morse? Jane Tennison? Across 90 minutes this breezy documentary talks to the creators of detectives, including novelists Mark Billingham and Anthony Horowitz, and the actors who play them (New Tricks’ Amanda Redman and Dennis Waterman) about the enduring appeal of a TV cop.
Summary
Documentary seeking to identify Britain's favourite on-screen detective via a YouGov poll. These fictional crime-fighters have been a staple of TV schedules for more than half a century, and as the results of the poll count down to reveal the UK's most cherished TV sleuth, New Tricks stars Amanda Redman and Dennis Waterman, Starsky & Hutch's David Soul, and Foyle's War creator Anthony Horowitz discuss the enduring appeal of a good mystery.
Cast & Crew
Executive Producer
Tom Ware
Producer
Paul Symonds
Producer
Sian Price
Documentary
