We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Cookies perform functions like recognising you each time you visit and delivering advertising messages that are relevant to you. Read more here

Accessible links

Britain's Favourite TV Detectives

Repeat

Wednesday 1:20am - 2:45am 4seven
HD SUB
Watchlist
Catch Up
ADVERTISEMENT

Review

British television would be a parched wilderness without its fictional detectives, those cornerstones of the schedules for at least 50 years. In a bid to find out who is our favourite Channel 4 has commissioned a proper poll carried out by proper pollsters. Why? Is anyone really that interested?

We’ll see… I suppose the fun lies in guessing. Frost? Morse? Jane Tennison? Across 90 minutes this breezy documentary talks to the creators of detectives, including novelists Mark Billingham and Anthony Horowitz, and the actors who play them (New Tricks’ Amanda Redman and Dennis Waterman) about the enduring appeal of a TV cop.

Summary

Documentary seeking to identify Britain's favourite on-screen detective via a YouGov poll. These fictional crime-fighters have been a staple of TV schedules for more than half a century, and as the results of the poll count down to reveal the UK's most cherished TV sleuth, New Tricks stars Amanda Redman and Dennis Waterman, Starsky & Hutch's David Soul, and Foyle's War creator Anthony Horowitz discuss the enduring appeal of a good mystery.

Cast & Crew

Executive Producer Tom Ware
Producer Paul Symonds
Producer Sian Price
Documentary

Have Your Say What did you think of Britain's Favourite TV Detectives?

view all comments (0)
ADVERTISEMENT

After Maigret - 10 more detectives who should be on TV

Which crime fiction sleuths need to be on television? David Brown picks his favourites

How many of these 70s and 80s detective shows can you name?

Middle-aged men are a dying breed in detective dramas

Why are TV's intelligent female detectives almost always odd?

British TV makes too many detective and period dramas, says Wolf Hall director

Lewis vs Morse: who's the better detective?

Can you match the car to the TV detective?

Are TV detectives seriously misleading the public?

ADVERTISEMENT

Latest TV News

Teletubbies say "Eh oh": David Walliams and Rochelle Humes join cast of CBeebies show 1h ago
Meryl Streep takes on Donald Trump with biting Golden Globe acceptance speech 1h ago
Who's on The One Show tonight? 1h ago
Claire Foy reveals she has just one season left as Queen Elizabeth II in The Crown 1h ago