We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Cookies perform functions like recognising you each time you visit and delivering advertising messages that are relevant to you. Read more
here
Accessible links
Skip to main content
Skip to homepage
Skip to navigation
Skip to search
Search
Go
RadioTimes
Menu
Sign in
/
Register
Login to RadioTimes account
Account Login
Email
Search
Forgotten password?
New to RadioTimes?
Create an account
Connect socially
Facebook
Twitter
Watchlist
RadioTimes navigation
Search
Go
Home
News
TV
TV Home
TV News
TV listings
TV On Demand
Film
Film Home
Film News
Film On TV
Film On Demand
Radio
Radio Home
Radio News
Radio listings
Radio On Demand
On Demand
Christmas
TV Festival
GOSH
More
Christmas
TV Festival
GOSH
Facebook
Twitter
Main Menu
TV
TV News
TV listings
TV On Demand
Main Menu
Film
Film News
Film On TV
Film On Demand
Main Menu
Radio
Radio News
Radio listings
Radio On Demand
Main Menu
More
Magazine
Win
Quick links
TV Listings
Offers
Entertainment
Sci-Fi
Soaps
Travel
Magazine
Win
Facebook
Twitter
The Real Marigold Hotel
E2
About
Episode Guide
Video clips are automatically supplied by broadcasters and distributors. RadioTimes.com is not responsible for the clip's contents.
Repeat
Episode 2 The Real Marigold on Tour: Japan
Today 11:30pm - 12:30am
BBC Two (not Northern Ireland)
See Repeats
Wed 11 Jan,
1:05am - 2:05am
BBC Two
HD
SUB
WIDE
AD
Watchlist
Catch Up
ADVERTISEMENT
Review
by
Jane Rackham
The quartet resume their research into where to spend their golden years with a home stay in Kyoto, Japan. It’s totally different to Florida: the formality is a bit of a shock for this noisy, outspoken lot, although they’re impressed by the communal exercise routines and healthy diet that are alleged to improve longevity.
These films are really an entertaining – and ultimately uplifting – portrait of the challenges of old age with all its aches, pains, prejudices, irritations and reliance on a loo being nearby. An added bonus is the glimpse of what life is like for the elderly in other cultures.
Summary
Part two of two. The group go East to experience living like Japanese retirees. With one of the longest life expectancies in the world, Miriam Margolyes, Wayne Sleep, Bobby George and Rosemary Shrager search for the secrets of longevity. In the city of Kyoto, they move into a homestay with 73-year-old twin sisters, and start their day with an early morning keep fit class called Radio Taiso.
Cast & Crew
Contributor
Miriam Margolyes
Contributor
Wayne Sleep
Contributor
Bobby George
Contributor
Rosemary Shrager
Executive Producer
David Clews
Executive Producer
Andrew Mackenzie-Betty
Executive Producer
David Vallance
Series Director
Simon Draper
Series Producer
Simon Draper
see more
Education
Documentary
Have Your Say
What did you think of
The Real Marigold on Tour: Japan
?
view all comments
(
0
)
Full Episode Guide
ADVERTISEMENT
Who is Rosemary Shrager? Everything you need to know about the Real Marigold on Tour star
The top chef who helped Ladettes become ladies is taking a world tour
Who is Wayne Sleep? Everything you need to know about the Real Marigold on Tour star
Who is Miriam Margolyes? Everything you need to know about the Real Marigold on Tour star
Who is Bobby George? Everything you need to know about the Real Marigold on Tour star
When is The Real Marigold Hotel back on TV?
Who are the stars of The Real Marigold on Tour?
Bill Oddie, Amanda Barrie and Dennis Taylor join The Real Marigold Hotel series two
Exclusive |
The Real Marigold Hotel to return for Christmas special and second...
ADVERTISEMENT
Related News
EastEnders: wedding nightmare for Ronnie? See the brand-new pictures
6h ago
What time is The Real Marigold on Tour on TV?
30 Dec
What did you think of The Real Marigold Hotel on Tour?
27 Dec
Why there should be more over 60s on TV
6 May