The Real Marigold Hotel

E2
Today 11:30pm - 12:30am BBC Two (not Northern Ireland)
Wed 11 Jan, 1:05am - 2:05am BBC Two
The quartet resume their research into where to spend their golden years with a home stay in Kyoto, Japan. It’s totally different to Florida: the formality is a bit of a shock for this noisy, outspoken lot, although they’re impressed by the communal exercise routines and healthy diet that are alleged to improve longevity.

These films are really an entertaining – and ultimately uplifting – portrait of the challenges of old age with all its aches, pains, prejudices, irritations and reliance on a loo being nearby. An added bonus is the glimpse of what life is like for the elderly in other cultures.

Part two of two. The group go East to experience living like Japanese retirees. With one of the longest life expectancies in the world, Miriam Margolyes, Wayne Sleep, Bobby George and Rosemary Shrager search for the secrets of longevity. In the city of Kyoto, they move into a homestay with 73-year-old twin sisters, and start their day with an early morning keep fit class called Radio Taiso.

Contributor Miriam Margolyes
Contributor Wayne Sleep
Contributor Bobby George
Contributor Rosemary Shrager
Executive Producer David Clews
Executive Producer Andrew Mackenzie-Betty
Executive Producer David Vallance
Series Director Simon Draper
Series Producer Simon Draper
