Review

by Jane Rackham

The quartet resume their research into where to spend their golden years with a home stay in Kyoto, Japan. It’s totally different to Florida: the formality is a bit of a shock for this noisy, outspoken lot, although they’re impressed by the communal exercise routines and healthy diet that are alleged to improve longevity.



These films are really an entertaining – and ultimately uplifting – portrait of the challenges of old age with all its aches, pains, prejudices, irritations and reliance on a loo being nearby. An added bonus is the glimpse of what life is like for the elderly in other cultures.