Mrs Brown's Boys
Episode
About
Episode Guide
Premiere
Mrs Brown's Boys New Year Special: Chez Mamma
Today 10pm - 10:20pm
BBC One
See Repeats
Today,
10:35pm - 11:15pm
RTÉ One
Today,
11:35pm - 12:15am
RTÉ One +1
Tuesday,
10:45pm - 11:20pm
BBC One (not Scotland)
Tuesday,
11:45pm - 12:20am
BBC One Scotland
HD
SUB
WIDE
Watchlist
Review
by
Patrick Mulkern
Mammy is brought home in a state of confusion by two gardai. Mark installs a stairlift for Grandad, who is out of hospital and prescribed marijuana. Betty worries that Bono is being bullied at school. Cathy is dating an obnoxious Frenchman. Rory and Dino are using a third party to communicate. And various other regulars are dolled up as the Flintstones. A typical day then in Agnes Brown’s household — and another busy episode with so much randomly thrown into the mix that the misfires outnumber the hits.
I find Rory and Dino’s mincing and mewing utterly excruciating, but Agnes’s tumbles and pratfalls always amuse. Here Brendan O’Carroll gets good mileage out of some spliffs, chocolate brownies and a smoking bra. And woe betide the charmless Gaston who bosses Cathy around, disses the Brown clan and says to Mammy’s face: “Zis woman is lower class than an olive farmer’s concubine.” Ouch!
Summary
The second of two festive episodes. Bono is being bullied by another boy at school so his grandmother steps in to sort things out in her inimitable style. When her efforts to help only make things even worse for the lad, a mediation session is called for. Cathy's new French boyfriend doesn't make a great first impression, which could be a problem if he is to survive meeting Mrs Brown, and Grandad is back from hospital with a new stairlift - and a prescription for marijuana. Comedy, starring Brendan O'Carroll.
Cast & Crew
Agnes Brown
Brendan O'Carroll
Cathy Brown
Jennifer Gibney
Buster Brady
Danny O'Carroll
Rory Brown
Rory Cowan
Dino Doyle
Gary Hollywood
Betty Brown
Amanda Woods
Mark Brown
Pat `Pepsi' Shields
Maria Brown
Fiona O'Carroll
Winnie McGoogan
Eilish O'Carroll
Dermot Brown
Paddy Houlihan
Barbara
Emily Regan
Mrs Curtain
Di Dougherty
Father Damien
Conor Moloney
Gaston
Robbie Telfer
Bono Brown
Jamie O'Carroll
Grandad Brown
Dermot O'Neill
Dr Flynn
Derek Reddin
Hillary Nicholson
Susie Blake
Sharon McGoogan
Fiona Gibney
Garda
Conor Gibney
Garda
Stephen McConnell
Director
Ben Kellett
Series Producer
James Farrell
Writer
Brendan O'Carroll
Comedy
Have Your Say
What did you think of
Mrs Brown's Boys New Year Special: Chez Mamma
?
Full Episode Guide
What did you think of the Mrs Brown’s Boys Christmas special?
Reckon it deserves the title of Britain's favourite sitcom? Share your thoughts here...
When is Mrs Brown’s Boys back on TV?
How are the cast of Mrs Brown's Boys related?
What does Mrs Brown from Mrs Brown's Boys look like in real life?
Did you know Peter Kay was in the original TV adaptation of Mrs Brown's Boys?
Comedy poll |
Why you just don't get Mrs Brown's Boys
7 times the cast of Mrs Brown's Boys couldn't stop laughing
Mrs Brown’s Boys will be back for two Christmas specials
