Review

by Patrick Mulkern

Mammy is brought home in a state of confusion by two gardai. Mark installs a stairlift for Grandad, who is out of hospital and prescribed marijuana. Betty worries that Bono is being bullied at school. Cathy is dating an obnoxious Frenchman. Rory and Dino are using a third party to communicate. And various other regulars are dolled up as the Flintstones. A typical day then in Agnes Brown’s household — and another busy episode with so much randomly thrown into the mix that the misfires outnumber the hits.



I find Rory and Dino’s mincing and mewing utterly excruciating, but Agnes’s tumbles and pratfalls always amuse. Here Brendan O’Carroll gets good mileage out of some spliffs, chocolate brownies and a smoking bra. And woe betide the charmless Gaston who bosses Cathy around, disses the Brown clan and says to Mammy’s face: “Zis woman is lower class than an olive farmer’s concubine.” Ouch!



