We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Cookies perform functions like recognising you each time you visit and delivering advertising messages that are relevant to you. Read more here

Accessible links

Mrs Brown's Boys

Episode
About Episode Guide
Video clips are automatically supplied by broadcasters and distributors. RadioTimes.com is not responsible for the clip's contents.
Mrs Brown's Boys New Year Special: Chez Mamma
Premiere

Mrs Brown's Boys New Year Special: Chez Mamma

Today 10pm - 10:20pm BBC One
See Repeats
Today, 10:35pm - 11:15pm RTÉ One
Today, 11:35pm - 12:15am RTÉ One +1
Tuesday, 10:45pm - 11:20pm BBC One (not Scotland)
Tuesday, 11:45pm - 12:20am BBC One Scotland
HD SUB WIDE
Watchlist
ADVERTISEMENT

Review

Mammy is brought home in a state of confusion by two gardai. Mark installs a stairlift for Grandad, who is out of hospital and prescribed marijuana. Betty worries that Bono is being bullied at school. Cathy is dating an obnoxious Frenchman. Rory and Dino are using a third party to communicate. And various other regulars are dolled up as the Flintstones. A typical day then in Agnes Brown’s household — and another busy episode with so much randomly thrown into the mix that the misfires outnumber the hits.

I find Rory and Dino’s mincing and mewing utterly excruciating, but Agnes’s tumbles and pratfalls always amuse. Here Brendan O’Carroll gets good mileage out of some spliffs, chocolate brownies and a smoking bra. And woe betide the charmless Gaston who bosses Cathy around, disses the Brown clan and says to Mammy’s face: “Zis woman is lower class than an olive farmer’s concubine.” Ouch!

Summary

The second of two festive episodes. Bono is being bullied by another boy at school so his grandmother steps in to sort things out in her inimitable style. When her efforts to help only make things even worse for the lad, a mediation session is called for. Cathy's new French boyfriend doesn't make a great first impression, which could be a problem if he is to survive meeting Mrs Brown, and Grandad is back from hospital with a new stairlift - and a prescription for marijuana. Comedy, starring Brendan O'Carroll.

Cast & Crew

Agnes Brown Brendan O'Carroll
Cathy Brown Jennifer Gibney
Buster Brady Danny O'Carroll
Rory Brown Rory Cowan
Dino Doyle Gary Hollywood
Betty Brown Amanda Woods
Mark Brown Pat `Pepsi' Shields
Maria Brown Fiona O'Carroll
Winnie McGoogan Eilish O'Carroll
Dermot Brown Paddy Houlihan
Barbara Emily Regan
Mrs Curtain Di Dougherty
Father Damien Conor Moloney
Gaston Robbie Telfer
Bono Brown Jamie O'Carroll
Grandad Brown Dermot O'Neill
Dr Flynn Derek Reddin
Hillary Nicholson Susie Blake
Sharon McGoogan Fiona Gibney
Garda Conor Gibney
Garda Stephen McConnell
Director Ben Kellett
Series Producer James Farrell
Writer Brendan O'Carroll
see more
Comedy

Have Your Say What did you think of Mrs Brown's Boys New Year Special: Chez Mamma?

view all comments (0)
Full Episode Guide
ADVERTISEMENT

What did you think of the Mrs Brown’s Boys Christmas special?

Reckon it deserves the title of Britain's favourite sitcom? Share your thoughts here...

When is Mrs Brown’s Boys back on TV?

How are the cast of Mrs Brown's Boys related?

What does Mrs Brown from Mrs Brown's Boys look like in real life?

Did you know Peter Kay was in the original TV adaptation of Mrs Brown's Boys?

Comedy poll | Why you just don't get Mrs Brown's Boys

7 times the cast of Mrs Brown's Boys couldn't stop laughing

Mrs Brown’s Boys will be back for two Christmas specials

ADVERTISEMENT

Related News

What time is the Mrs Brown’s Boys Christmas special on TV? 25 Dec
What's the best British sitcom Christmas episode of all time? 11 Dec
Watch Sherlock, Doctor Who, Call the Midwife and more in BBC's sparkling Christmas trailer 3 Dec
Can we predict your favourite TV show? 18 May