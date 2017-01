Review

by Jack Seale

Television’s toughest obstacle course is back! And this year, it’s taking itself even less seriously. If you’ve not had the pleasure, imagine the final Eliminator round from Gladiators being given its own show, and going down the Total Wipeout madcap slapstick route: scores of contestants take their turn to attempt five taxing swings and jumps, with water to splash into if they fail and a sheer wall to run up if they make it that far. Almost nobody makes it that far, but most of them are in on the gag as they pump themselves up ridiculously and/or do it in fancy dress.



Such things relieve the monotony of seeing the same obstacles over and over for a whole hour. Ben Shephard, Rochelle Humes and Chris Kamara are your commentators, although half the time they just bark with laughter.