Summary

Wildlife cameraman Gordon Buchanan visits the community of Churchill, Manitoba, on the shores of Canada's Hudson Bay. For two months every year, the people of Churchill must share their town with huge packs of polar bears, which gather at the bay every autumn to wait for the sea ice to form, so they can begin their winter hunt. Gordon goes on patrol with the `bear cops' charged with ensuring the towns residents - and the bears themselves - stay safe, and meets the bin-men who must dodge bears every day as they deliver refuse to the dump. He also illustrates the dangers of living in the `polar bear capital of the world' as he interviews a young woman who was mauled by a bear, right in the middle of Churchill's main street.