We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Cookies perform functions like recognising you each time you visit and delivering advertising messages that are relevant to you. Read more here

Accessible links

Life in Polar Bear Town with Gordon Buchanan

Video clips are automatically supplied by broadcasters and distributors. RadioTimes.com is not responsible for the clip's contents.
Repeat

Thu 19 Jan 3:05am - 4:05am BBC Two
SUB WIDE AD SIGN
Watchlist
Catch Up
ADVERTISEMENT

Review

The polar bear cubs in the recent Life in the Snow were undeniably cute – but the adults can be extremely dangerous. In this film Buchanan is visiting Churchill in Manitoba, Canada, where for a couple of months every year packs of polar bears wait for sea ice to form so they can begin their winter hunt. But while tourists love catching a glimpse of them, humans and polar bears are not natural neighbours.

Buchanan hears from the locals about how they have to dodge these massive (and hungry) creatures while they’re going about their daily business, and one young woman recalls how she was mauled in the town centre.

Summary

Wildlife cameraman Gordon Buchanan visits the community of Churchill, Manitoba, on the shores of Canada's Hudson Bay. For two months every year, the people of Churchill must share their town with huge packs of polar bears, which gather at the bay every autumn to wait for the sea ice to form, so they can begin their winter hunt. Gordon goes on patrol with the `bear cops' charged with ensuring the towns residents - and the bears themselves - stay safe, and meets the bin-men who must dodge bears every day as they deliver refuse to the dump. He also illustrates the dangers of living in the `polar bear capital of the world' as he interviews a young woman who was mauled by a bear, right in the middle of Churchill's main street.

Cast & Crew

Presenter Gordon Buchanan
Director Ben Finney
Executive Producer Lisa Ausden
Producer Ben Finney
Series Producer Sarah Gibbs
Nature

Have Your Say What did you think of Life in Polar Bear Town with Gordon Buchanan?

view all comments (0)
ADVERTISEMENT

Life in the Snow: Gordon Buchanan gets up close and personal with polar bears

Want adorable photos of animals that revel in the freezing cold conditions of the Arctic? You've come to the right place...

How to spot a polar bear

ADVERTISEMENT

Latest TV News

Teletubbies say "Eh oh": David Walliams and Rochelle Humes join cast of CBeebies show 1h ago
Meryl Streep takes on Donald Trump with biting Golden Globe acceptance speech 1h ago
Who's on The One Show tonight? 1h ago
Claire Foy reveals she has just one season left as Queen Elizabeth II in The Crown 1h ago