Life in Polar Bear Town with Gordon Buchanan
Video clips are automatically supplied by broadcasters and distributors. RadioTimes.com is not responsible for the clip's contents.
Repeat
Thu 19 Jan 3:05am - 4:05am
BBC Two
SUB
WIDE
AD
SIGN
Watchlist
Catch Up
ADVERTISEMENT
Review
by
Jane Rackham
The polar bear cubs in the recent Life in the Snow were undeniably cute – but the adults can be extremely dangerous. In this film Buchanan is visiting Churchill in Manitoba, Canada, where for a couple of months every year packs of polar bears wait for sea ice to form so they can begin their winter hunt. But while tourists love catching a glimpse of them, humans and polar bears are not natural neighbours.
Buchanan hears from the locals about how they have to dodge these massive (and hungry) creatures while they’re going about their daily business, and one young woman recalls how she was mauled in the town centre.
Summary
Wildlife cameraman Gordon Buchanan visits the community of Churchill, Manitoba, on the shores of Canada's Hudson Bay. For two months every year, the people of Churchill must share their town with huge packs of polar bears, which gather at the bay every autumn to wait for the sea ice to form, so they can begin their winter hunt. Gordon goes on patrol with the `bear cops' charged with ensuring the towns residents - and the bears themselves - stay safe, and meets the bin-men who must dodge bears every day as they deliver refuse to the dump. He also illustrates the dangers of living in the `polar bear capital of the world' as he interviews a young woman who was mauled by a bear, right in the middle of Churchill's main street.
Cast & Crew
Presenter
Gordon Buchanan
Director
Ben Finney
Executive Producer
Lisa Ausden
Producer
Ben Finney
Series Producer
Sarah Gibbs
ADVERTISEMENT
Life in the Snow: Gordon Buchanan gets up close and personal with polar bears
Want adorable photos of animals that revel in the freezing cold conditions of the Arctic? You've come to the right place...
How to spot a polar bear
ADVERTISEMENT
