Review

by Jack Seale

Richard Osman brings the knowledge and enthusiasm of a genuine fan to his hosting of this spin-off from the invention-flogging show. Remember Caner Veli, the nervous but inspired boss of a company producing a spray that waterproofs fabrics? He very nearly won a round of applause from the Dragons when he poured a bottle of red wine over his suit to demonstrate the product.



Osman catches up with him, as well as a pair of pun-loving pork scratching merchants who are setting up a new HQ, and the Dhillon family, with their boot-cleaning brush. What actually happens when the DD cameras stop rolling and the hard work begins becomes a lot clearer here.



