Dragons' Den: Pitches to Riches?

Repeat

Tomorrow 11:45pm - 12:45am BBC Two
Review

Richard Osman brings the knowledge and enthusiasm of a genuine fan to his hosting of this spin-off from the invention-flogging show. Remember Caner Veli, the nervous but inspired boss of a company producing a spray that waterproofs fabrics? He very nearly won a round of applause from the Dragons when he poured a bottle of red wine over his suit to demonstrate the product.

Osman catches up with him, as well as a pair of pun-loving pork scratching merchants who are setting up a new HQ, and the Dhillon family, with their boot-cleaning brush. What actually happens when the DD cameras stop rolling and the hard work begins becomes a lot clearer here.

Summary

Richard Osman offers viewers a chance to relive some of the most intense moments from the Den over the past two years, as brave entrepreneurs faced the scrutiny of the formidable panel of Dragons. He also catches up with some of the former applicants as they put their business plans into action, including Caner Velli, who stunned the Dragons with his liquid-repelling product, and the pun-toting duo from a pork scratching company, who are setting up a new headquarters. Plus, Peter Jones touches base with the Dhillons, a family that left the Den with a trio of Dragons interested in investing in their innovative boot-cleaning brush.

Cast & Crew

Presenter Richard Osman
Peter Jones
Deborah Meaden
Sarah Willingham
Nick Jenkins
Touker Suleyman
Director Jonathan Megson
Executive Producer Ceri Aston
Executive Producer Darrell Olsen
Producer Jonathan Megson
Entertainment

