We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Cookies perform functions like recognising you each time you visit and delivering advertising messages that are relevant to you. Read more
here
Accessible links
Skip to main content
Skip to homepage
Skip to navigation
Skip to search
Search
Go
RadioTimes
Menu
Sign in
/
Register
Login to RadioTimes account
Account Login
Email
Search
Forgotten password?
New to RadioTimes?
Create an account
Connect socially
Facebook
Twitter
Watchlist
RadioTimes navigation
Search
Go
Home
News
TV
TV Home
TV News
TV listings
TV On Demand
Film
Film Home
Film News
Film On TV
Film On Demand
Radio
Radio Home
Radio News
Radio listings
Radio On Demand
On Demand
Christmas
TV Festival
GOSH
More
Christmas
TV Festival
GOSH
Facebook
Twitter
Main Menu
TV
TV News
TV listings
TV On Demand
Main Menu
Film
Film News
Film On TV
Film On Demand
Main Menu
Radio
Radio News
Radio listings
Radio On Demand
Main Menu
More
Magazine
Win
Quick links
TV Listings
Offers
Entertainment
Sci-Fi
Soaps
Travel
Magazine
Win
Facebook
Twitter
Dragons' Den: Pitches to Riches?
Repeat
Tomorrow 11:45pm - 12:45am
BBC Two
HD
SUB
WIDE
AD
Watchlist
Catch Up
ADVERTISEMENT
Review
by
Jack Seale
Richard Osman brings the knowledge and enthusiasm of a genuine fan to his hosting of this spin-off from the invention-flogging show. Remember Caner Veli, the nervous but inspired boss of a company producing a spray that waterproofs fabrics? He very nearly won a round of applause from the Dragons when he poured a bottle of red wine over his suit to demonstrate the product.
Osman catches up with him, as well as a pair of pun-loving pork scratching merchants who are setting up a new HQ, and the Dhillon family, with their boot-cleaning brush. What actually happens when the DD cameras stop rolling and the hard work begins becomes a lot clearer here.
Summary
Richard Osman offers viewers a chance to relive some of the most intense moments from the Den over the past two years, as brave entrepreneurs faced the scrutiny of the formidable panel of Dragons. He also catches up with some of the former applicants as they put their business plans into action, including Caner Velli, who stunned the Dragons with his liquid-repelling product, and the pun-toting duo from a pork scratching company, who are setting up a new headquarters. Plus, Peter Jones touches base with the Dhillons, a family that left the Den with a trio of Dragons interested in investing in their innovative boot-cleaning brush.
Cast & Crew
Presenter
Richard Osman
Peter Jones
Deborah Meaden
Sarah Willingham
Nick Jenkins
Touker Suleyman
Director
Jonathan Megson
Executive Producer
Ceri Aston
Executive Producer
Darrell Olsen
Producer
Jonathan Megson
see more
Entertainment
Have Your Say
What did you think of
Dragons' Den: Pitches to Riches?
?
view all comments
(
0
)
ADVERTISEMENT
Latest TV News
EastEnders: wedding nightmare for Ronnie? See the brand-new pictures
6h ago
Emmerdale inferno for January 2017 – is Zak dead?
6h ago
Coronation Street: Maria’s prison ordeal – new details revealed!
6h ago
Monsters University: Freeview film of the day
6h ago