Review

by David Butcher

Panto season gets a good clattering in this riotous spoof. Mischief Theatre company conquered the West End with their slapstick disasters The Play That Goes Wrong and The Comedy about a Bank Robbery. Now their fictional counterparts, Cornley Polytechnic Drama Society, attempt to mount Peter Pan in front of BBC cameras and come richly unstuck at every turn.



Each prop and stage effect is a sight-gag waiting to happen: the Darling children’s bunk collapses; Nana the dog gets stuck in the doorflap; Peter flies into the scenery – painfully, by the look of it. No joke is understated, no pratfall unfallen, but the comic energy is hard to resist, partly because you know chaos this complicated needs very slick skills to pull off.



Adding a layer of class is David Suchet as narrator, and in a lovely moment he fills an awkward pause by becoming Poirot…



