Peter Pan Goes Wrong

Panto season gets a good clattering in this riotous spoof. Mischief Theatre company conquered the West End with their slapstick disasters The Play That Goes Wrong and The Comedy about a Bank Robbery. Now their fictional counterparts, Cornley Polytechnic Drama Society, attempt to mount Peter Pan in front of BBC cameras and come richly unstuck at every turn.

Each prop and stage effect is a sight-gag waiting to happen: the Darling children’s bunk collapses; Nana the dog gets stuck in the doorflap; Peter flies into the scenery – painfully, by the look of it. No joke is understated, no pratfall unfallen, but the comic energy is hard to resist, partly because you know chaos this complicated needs very slick skills to pull off.

Adding a layer of class is David Suchet as narrator, and in a lovely moment he fills an awkward pause by becoming Poirot…

Mischief Theatre's Henry Lewis, Jonathan Sayer and Henry Shields bring their West End comedy Peter Pan Goes Wrong to the BBC. Adopting the guise of the Cornley Polytechnic Drama Society, an amateur dramatics group, Lewis, Sayer, Shields and co stage a highly ambitious production of JM Barrie's renowned children's fantasy Peter Pan. Filmed in front of a live audience, the am-dram performers throw themselves with gusto into aerial acrobatics, elaborate pirate-ship hijinks and hilarious stunts, complete with a Tinkerbell wearing a dazzling electrical costume. Expect chaos, technical hitches and cast disputes aplenty, as even guest narrator and seasoned thespian David Suchet finds himself dragged into the mayhem.

Narrator David Suchet
Dave Hearn
Chris Leask
Ellie Morris
Henry Lewis
Charlie Russell
Jonathan Sayer
Henry Shields
Greg Tannahill
Nancy Zamit
Rachelle Beinart
Rebecca Hyland
Michael Bodie
Bryony Corrigan
Niall Ransome
Harry Kershaw
Adam Meggido
Director Dewi Humphreys
Producer Michelle Farr
Writer Henry Lewis
Writer Jonathan Sayer
Writer Henry Shields
