Review

by Jane Rackham

The sight of polar bear cubs tobogganing down a snowy slope on their tummies never fails to delight. You may have seen footage like this many times before on one wildlife film or another, but it will always melt your heart.



There’s plenty of amazing footage in this Gordon Buchanan documentary, showing how some animals positively thrive in nature’s winter wonderlands. We see owls, penguins, wolverines and – a bit of a nod to the Christmas season here – reindeer, but challenging those polar bear cubs for the title of Cutest Animals Ever is a pair of adorable black bear cubs that are struggling to survive an unexpected, freezing blizzard.