Life in the Snow
Video clips are automatically supplied by broadcasters and distributors. RadioTimes.com is not responsible for the clip's contents.
Review
by
Jane Rackham
The sight of polar bear cubs tobogganing down a snowy slope on their tummies never fails to delight. You may have seen footage like this many times before on one wildlife film or another, but it will always melt your heart.
There’s plenty of amazing footage in this Gordon Buchanan documentary, showing how some animals positively thrive in nature’s winter wonderlands. We see owls, penguins, wolverines and – a bit of a nod to the Christmas season here – reindeer, but challenging those polar bear cubs for the title of Cutest Animals Ever is a pair of adorable black bear cubs that are struggling to survive an unexpected, freezing blizzard.
Summary
Gordon Buchanan goes in search of animals that live in snowy conditions and have adapted to survive in cold weather. The programme features polar bears raising their cubs, owls keeping their supplies of food hidden under a layer of snow, penguins that huddle together for warmth, and wolverines and ravens working alongside each other to find food. He also takes a look at the lives of animals associated with Christmas, including robins and reindeer, revealing the truth behind the story of Rudolph's red nose.
Cast & Crew
Presenter
Gordon Buchanan
Director
Mark Wheeler
Director
Sally Thomson
Executive Producer
Roger Webb
Producer
Mark Wheeler
Producer
Sally Thomson
Series Producer
Holly Spearing
Nature
What did you think of Life in the Snow?
Gordon Buchanan fronts a festive nature delight – but did it warm your heart?
