Life in the Snow

Review

The sight of polar bear cubs tobogganing down a snowy slope on their tummies never fails to delight. You may have seen footage like this many times before on one wildlife film or another, but it will always melt your heart.
 
There’s plenty of amazing footage in this Gordon Buchanan documentary, showing how some animals positively thrive in nature’s winter wonderlands. We see owls, penguins, wolverines and – a bit of a nod to the Christmas season here – reindeer, but challenging those polar bear cubs for the title of Cutest Animals Ever is a pair of adorable black bear cubs that are struggling to survive an unexpected, freezing blizzard.

Summary

Gordon Buchanan goes in search of animals that live in snowy conditions and have adapted to survive in cold weather. The programme features polar bears raising their cubs, owls keeping their supplies of food hidden under a layer of snow, penguins that huddle together for warmth, and wolverines and ravens working alongside each other to find food. He also takes a look at the lives of animals associated with Christmas, including robins and reindeer, revealing the truth behind the story of Rudolph's red nose.

Cast & Crew

Presenter Gordon Buchanan
Director Mark Wheeler
Director Sally Thomson
Executive Producer Roger Webb
Producer Mark Wheeler
Producer Sally Thomson
Series Producer Holly Spearing
Nature

Life in the Snow: Gordon Buchanan gets up close and personal with polar bears

