Flying Scotsman - From the Footplate

Today 9pm - 10pm BBC Four
All aboard for a delightful trip on the footplate of the purring, silkily beautiful Flying Scotsman. If there’s one thing to tweak the nostalgia synapse in us all, it’s the glorious sight of a steam engine, and BBC4’s latest Slow TV essay takes us right into its fiery heart.

Driver Roger Norfolk, dapper in a shirt and tie, is at the controls as he takes the Flying Scotsman along the Severn Valley Railway from Bridgnorth to Kidderminster. His small team of colleagues, including the fireman who keeps the engine going, all mesh seamlessly and quietly as they get on with their specific tasks.

What’s both lump-in-the-throat and so very British are the countless people who line the route to wave and cheer. It’s not just station platforms that are full, but also fields and every gap in every hedgerow as grown-ups and kids yelp with delight as the mighty beast rolls by.

A guide to life on the footplate of the nation's favourite steam engine. Cameras are placed aboad locomotive 60103 as it travels along the Severn Valley, cutting through stunning landscapes on a journey from Bridgnorth to Kidderminster. The `cab cameras' capture veteran driver Roger Norfolk and fireman Ryan Green in action as they talk through the mechanics and challenges of operating this national treasure. Needless to say, things sometimes get hot on the footplate and not everything goes exactly to plan.

Director Roger Keech
Executive Producer Tony Parker
Producer Roger Keech
