Walking the Americas

E1 of 4
Series 1-Episode 1
Series 1-Episode 1

Thursday 12:40am - 1:35am Channel 4
Thursday, 1:40am - 2:35am Channel 4 +1
Friday, 3:45am - 4:45am 4seven
Friday, 8pm - 9pm 4seven
Having trekked the length of the Nile and across the Himalayas, former paratrooper Levison Wood embarks on a third epic hike: 1,800 miles in four months, from Mexico to Colombia, beginning on the sun-baked plains of the Yucatan peninsula where he dives for the skulls of Mayan human sacrifices.

Inevitably he strays into macho Bear Grylls territory, but it’s not the physical feat that makes Levison’s series compelling; it’s the conversations he casually strikes up along the way. Here he meets Belize fishermen who have just lost their boats in a hurricane and lunches with overfriendly locals in an area of Guatemala notorious for cocaine trafficking.

Summary

New series. Levison Wood goes on a four-month trek across Central America, travelling 1,800 miles from Mexico to Colombia. The journey begins in Mexico's Yucatan Peninsula, where he and his guide Alberto explore the remains of the Mayan Civilisation, including a sinkhole containing the remains of sacrificial victims. They move on to the island of San Pedro and the jungles where Levison was trained as a soldier, before braving the lawless wilderness of El Peten in Guatemala, where most of America's cocaine is trafficked.

Cast & Crew

Presenter Levison Wood
Executive Producer Jos Cushing
Executive Producer Melanie Darlaston
Series Director Jamie Berry
Series Producer Jamie Berry
Documentary

