RadioTimes
Watchlist
Walking the Americas
E1 of 4
About
Episode Guide
Repeat
Series 1-Episode 1
Thursday 12:40am - 1:35am
Channel 4
See Repeats
Thursday,
1:40am - 2:35am
Channel 4 +1
Friday,
3:45am - 4:45am
4seven
Friday,
8pm - 9pm
4seven
HD
SUB
AD
Watchlist
Catch Up
Review
by
Claire Webb
Having trekked the length of the Nile and across the Himalayas, former paratrooper Levison Wood embarks on a third epic hike: 1,800 miles in four months, from Mexico to Colombia, beginning on the sun-baked plains of the Yucatan peninsula where he dives for the skulls of Mayan human sacrifices.
Inevitably he strays into macho Bear Grylls territory, but it’s not the physical feat that makes Levison’s series compelling; it’s the conversations he casually strikes up along the way. Here he meets Belize fishermen who have just lost their boats in a hurricane and lunches with overfriendly locals in an area of Guatemala notorious for cocaine trafficking.
Summary
New series. Levison Wood goes on a four-month trek across Central America, travelling 1,800 miles from Mexico to Colombia. The journey begins in Mexico's Yucatan Peninsula, where he and his guide Alberto explore the remains of the Mayan Civilisation, including a sinkhole containing the remains of sacrificial victims. They move on to the island of San Pedro and the jungles where Levison was trained as a soldier, before braving the lawless wilderness of El Peten in Guatemala, where most of America's cocaine is trafficked.
Cast & Crew
Presenter
Levison Wood
Executive Producer
Jos Cushing
Executive Producer
Melanie Darlaston
Series Director
Jamie Berry
Series Producer
Jamie Berry
Documentary
Full Episode Guide
Latest TV News
Teletubbies say "Eh oh": David Walliams and Rochelle Humes join cast of CBeebies show
1h ago
Meryl Streep takes on Donald Trump with biting Golden Globe acceptance speech
1h ago
Who's on The One Show tonight?
1h ago
Claire Foy reveals she has just one season left as Queen Elizabeth II in The Crown
1h ago