Review

by Jane Rackham

Only eight out of 22 episodes of Not Only… But Also still exist. Like so much classic TV output of the 60s and 70s, the tapes were wiped. But a few snippets of the legendary duo’s philosophical musings and anarchic improvisation that have not been seen in 50 years are now shared with a selection of fans including Josie Lawrence, Richard Ayoade and Barry Humphries.



Some are shockingly politically incorrect, while others are too brief to savour properly. But, oh, the joy of seeing Dudley’s facial contortions as Peter mercilessly refuses to save him from corpsing in front of the live audience.



