Peter Cook & Dudley Moore's Missing Sketches
E1
About
Episode Guide
Repeat
S1-E1 Series 1 Episode 1
Today 9pm - 10pm
4seven
HD
SUB
Watchlist
Catch Up
Review
by
Jane Rackham
Only eight out of 22 episodes of Not Only… But Also still exist. Like so much classic TV output of the 60s and 70s, the tapes were wiped. But a few snippets of the legendary duo’s philosophical musings and anarchic improvisation that have not been seen in 50 years are now shared with a selection of fans including Josie Lawrence, Richard Ayoade and Barry Humphries.
Some are shockingly politically incorrect, while others are too brief to savour properly. But, oh, the joy of seeing Dudley’s facial contortions as Peter mercilessly refuses to save him from corpsing in front of the live audience.
Summary
Rob Brydon narrates this very special programme as previously lost sketches and clips from one of Britain's most-loved comedy acts are unearthed and viewed and loved again
Have Your Say
What did you think of
Series 1 Episode 1
?
view all comments
(
0
)
Full Episode Guide
