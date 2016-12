Review

by James Gill

The BBC’s decision to bring back history-cum-computer strategy series Time Commanders for Christmas is a stroke of genius. The idea is simple: video game players (tonight they’re karate experts) take the role of great commanders from history, and attempt to rewrite the results of great battles of the past.Tonight, it’s the crumbling Roman Empire against Attila the Hun, a CGI battle royal presided over by Gregg Wallace, along with military experts Lynette Nusbacher and Mike Loades. And, just in case any Time Commanders devotees are wondering: yes, former Sandhurst military historian Nusbacher did used to be known as Aryeh Nusbacher.