We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Cookies perform functions like recognising you each time you visit and delivering advertising messages that are relevant to you. Read more
here
Accessible links
Skip to main content
Skip to homepage
Skip to navigation
Skip to search
Search
Go
RadioTimes
Menu
Sign in
/
Register
Login to RadioTimes account
Account Login
Email
Search
Forgotten password?
New to RadioTimes?
Create an account
Connect socially
Facebook
Twitter
Watchlist
RadioTimes navigation
Search
Go
Home
News
TV
TV Home
TV News
TV listings
TV On Demand
Film
Film Home
Film News
Film On TV
Film On Demand
Radio
Radio Home
Radio News
Radio listings
Radio On Demand
On Demand
Christmas
TV Festival
GOSH
More
Christmas
TV Festival
GOSH
Facebook
Twitter
Main Menu
TV
TV News
TV listings
TV On Demand
Main Menu
Film
Film News
Film On TV
Film On Demand
Main Menu
Radio
Radio News
Radio listings
Radio On Demand
Main Menu
More
Magazine
Win
Quick links
TV Listings
Offers
Entertainment
Sci-Fi
Soaps
Travel
Magazine
Win
Facebook
Twitter
Time Commanders
E3 of 3
About
Episode Guide
Series 3-Episode 3
Watchlist
Catch Up
ADVERTISEMENT
Review
by
James Gill
The BBC’s decision to bring back history-cum-computer strategy series
Time Commanders
for Christmas is a stroke of genius. The idea is simple: video game players (tonight they’re karate experts) take the role of great commanders from history, and attempt to rewrite the results of great battles of the past.
Tonight, it’s the crumbling Roman Empire against Attila the Hun, a CGI battle royal presided over by Gregg Wallace, along with military experts Lynette Nusbacher and Mike Loades. And, just in case any Time Commanders devotees are wondering: yes, former Sandhurst military historian Nusbacher did used to be known as Aryeh Nusbacher.
Summary
In June of 451, the forces of the crumbling Roman Empire battled the whirlwind military might of the Huns in a field in France. Now, 1500 years later, Gregg Wallace invites a team of karate veterans to attempt to defend the Roman Empire against mock attacks by Attila and his Hunnish hordes. Can they stop a team of kickboxers from rewriting history and over-running Europe, or will the legendary horsemen of Attila emerge victorious? Last in the series.
Cast & Crew
Presenter
Gregg Wallace
Executive Producer
Alan Tyler
Executive Producer
Lisa Hazlehurst
Executive Producer
Bill Locke
Series Producer
Jo Scott
Entertainment
Have Your Say
What did you think of
Time Commanders
?
view all comments
(
0
)
Full Episode Guide
ADVERTISEMENT
Latest TV News
Freeview film of the day: Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince
6h ago
Jonathan Creek returns with the spooky and outlandish caper Daemons' Roost
28 Dec
What did you think of Ethel & Ernest?
28 Dec
When will there be a new series of Robot Wars?
28 Dec