Summary

In June of 451, the forces of the crumbling Roman Empire battled the whirlwind military might of the Huns in a field in France. Now, 1500 years later, Gregg Wallace invites a team of karate veterans to attempt to defend the Roman Empire against mock attacks by Attila and his Hunnish hordes. Can they stop a team of kickboxers from rewriting history and over-running Europe, or will the legendary horsemen of Attila emerge victorious? Last in the series.