Time Commanders

E3 of 3
About Episode Guide
Series 3-Episode 3

Series 3-Episode 3

Watchlist
Catch Up
Review

The BBC’s decision to bring back history-cum-computer strategy series Time Commanders for Christmas is a stroke of genius. The idea is simple: video game players (tonight they’re karate experts) take the role of great commanders from history, and attempt to rewrite the results of great battles of the past.

Tonight, it’s the crumbling Roman Empire against Attila the Hun, a CGI battle royal presided over by Gregg Wallace, along with military experts Lynette Nusbacher and Mike Loades. And, just in case any Time Commanders devotees are wondering: yes, former Sandhurst military historian Nusbacher did used to be known as Aryeh Nusbacher.

Summary

In June of 451, the forces of the crumbling Roman Empire battled the whirlwind military might of the Huns in a field in France. Now, 1500 years later, Gregg Wallace invites a team of karate veterans to attempt to defend the Roman Empire against mock attacks by Attila and his Hunnish hordes. Can they stop a team of kickboxers from rewriting history and over-running Europe, or will the legendary horsemen of Attila emerge victorious? Last in the series.

Cast & Crew

Presenter Gregg Wallace
Executive Producer Alan Tyler
Executive Producer Lisa Hazlehurst
Executive Producer Bill Locke
Series Producer Jo Scott
Entertainment

Full Episode Guide
