This Is Us

E4 of 18
About Episode Guide
S1-E4 The Pool

S1-E4 The Pool

Review

The irresistible, time-hopping melodrama begins to scratch at its protagonists’ psyches in a little more depth tonight, as we see how Randall’s race has shaped him – both in adulthood, as a successful businessman, and in childhood as the only black member of his white family.

We also learn how a young Kevin’s frustrated desire for attention and praise paved the way for his future as an actor – a career that tonight takes him from LA to New York in a bid to be taken seriously. And, as a result of some shameless bunny-boiler online stalking, Kate accidentally gets herself entangled with her new boyfriend’s glamorous ex-wife.

Summary

Rebecca and Jack take their three kids to the community swimming pool, and Kevin auditions for his first Broadway play. Meanwhile, Toby bumps into his ex-wife at a restaurant, and William is mistaken as a loiterer. Drama, starring Mandy Moore and Justin Hartley.

Cast & Crew

Jack Pearson Milo Ventimiglia
Rebecca Pearson Mandy Moore
Randall Pearson Sterling K Brown
Kate Pearson Chrissy Metz
Kevin Pearson Justin Hartley
Beth Pearson Susan Kelechi Watson
Toby Chris Sullivan
William Hill Ron Cephas Jones
Director Glenn Ficarra
Director John Requa
Drama

The UK has fallen in love with new US drama This Is Us

Mandy Moore and Milo Ventimiglia's little family melted hearts when it aired on Channel 4 last night

This Is Us review: cleverly written and easy to watch with occasionally searing depth

Meet the cast of This is Us

