This Is Us
E4 of 18
About
Episode Guide
S1-E4 The Pool
Watchlist
Catch Up
Review
by
Sarah Carson
The irresistible, time-hopping melodrama begins to scratch at its protagonists’ psyches in a little more depth tonight, as we see how Randall’s race has shaped him – both in adulthood, as a successful businessman, and in childhood as the only black member of his white family.
We also learn how a young Kevin’s frustrated desire for attention and praise paved the way for his future as an actor – a career that tonight takes him from LA to New York in a bid to be taken seriously. And, as a result of some shameless bunny-boiler online stalking, Kate accidentally gets herself entangled with her new boyfriend’s glamorous ex-wife.
Summary
Rebecca and Jack take their three kids to the community swimming pool, and Kevin auditions for his first Broadway play. Meanwhile, Toby bumps into his ex-wife at a restaurant, and William is mistaken as a loiterer. Drama, starring Mandy Moore and Justin Hartley.
Cast & Crew
Jack Pearson
Milo Ventimiglia
Rebecca Pearson
Mandy Moore
Randall Pearson
Sterling K Brown
Kate Pearson
Chrissy Metz
Kevin Pearson
Justin Hartley
Beth Pearson
Susan Kelechi Watson
Toby
Chris Sullivan
William Hill
Ron Cephas Jones
Director
Glenn Ficarra
Director
John Requa
Drama
Full Episode Guide
