Review

by Sarah Carson

The irresistible, time-hopping melodrama begins to scratch at its protagonists’ psyches in a little more depth tonight, as we see how Randall’s race has shaped him – both in adulthood, as a successful businessman, and in childhood as the only black member of his white family.



We also learn how a young Kevin’s frustrated desire for attention and praise paved the way for his future as an actor – a career that tonight takes him from LA to New York in a bid to be taken seriously. And, as a result of some shameless bunny-boiler online stalking, Kate accidentally gets herself entangled with her new boyfriend’s glamorous ex-wife.