Review

by Gill Crawford

You might not think newsreader Michael Buerk would be the first choice to step into Mary Beard territory. But he brings his journalistic curiosity to bear in this fascinating primer into daily life in the thriving Italian port before it was destroyed by the eruption of Mount Vesuvius in AD 79.



Aided by clever architectural reconstruction, he visits every part of the city, from the smart house of the city’s “ketchup king” to its huge amphitheatre, and from a corner wine bar to a popular brothel. He’s careful to credit all the archaeologists and historians who have worked for centuries to bring the ruins to life, while noting how their job is getting harder. As one expert points out, these buildings have survived far longer than they were built for…