We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Cookies perform functions like recognising you each time you visit and delivering advertising messages that are relevant to you. Read more here

Accessible links

Pompeii with Michael Buerk

Watchlist
Catch Up
ADVERTISEMENT

Review

You might not think newsreader Michael Buerk would be the first choice to step into Mary Beard territory. But he brings his journalistic curiosity to bear in this fascinating primer into daily life in the thriving Italian port before it was destroyed by the eruption of Mount Vesuvius in AD 79.

Aided by clever architectural reconstruction, he visits every part of the city, from the smart house of the city’s “ketchup king” to its huge amphitheatre, and from a corner wine bar to a popular brothel. He’s careful to credit all the archaeologists and historians who have worked for centuries to bring the ruins to life, while noting how their job is getting harder. As one expert points out, these buildings have survived far longer than they were built for…

Summary

Documentary `resurrecting' the city buried under volcanic ash almost 2,000 years ago with the aid of CGI. Michael Buerk takes viewers through 24 hours in the area, from the commute to work in the morning, to brutal sports at noon and a plenitude of vices by night.

Cast & Crew

Presenter Michael Buerk
Director Michael Wadding
Executive Producer Dan Adamson
Executive Producer Anthony Appell
Executive Producer Andrew Mackenzie
Executive Producer Alan Handel
Producer Andre Barro
Producer Michael Wadding
Writer Michael Wadding
see more
Education

Have Your Say What did you think of Pompeii with Michael Buerk?

view all comments (0)
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest TV News

Freeview film of the day: Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince 6h ago
Jonathan Creek returns with the spooky and outlandish caper Daemons' Roost 28 Dec
What did you think of Ethel & Ernest? 28 Dec
When will there be a new series of Robot Wars? 28 Dec