We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Cookies perform functions like recognising you each time you visit and delivering advertising messages that are relevant to you. Read more
here
Accessible links
Skip to main content
Skip to homepage
Skip to navigation
Skip to search
Search
Go
RadioTimes
Menu
Sign in
/
Register
Login to RadioTimes account
Account Login
Email
Search
Forgotten password?
New to RadioTimes?
Create an account
Connect socially
Facebook
Twitter
Watchlist
RadioTimes navigation
Search
Go
Home
News
TV
TV Home
TV News
TV listings
TV On Demand
Film
Film Home
Film News
Film On TV
Film On Demand
Radio
Radio Home
Radio News
Radio listings
Radio On Demand
On Demand
Christmas
TV Festival
GOSH
More
Christmas
TV Festival
GOSH
Facebook
Twitter
Main Menu
TV
TV News
TV listings
TV On Demand
Main Menu
Film
Film News
Film On TV
Film On Demand
Main Menu
Radio
Radio News
Radio listings
Radio On Demand
Main Menu
More
Magazine
Win
Quick links
TV Listings
Offers
Entertainment
Sci-Fi
Soaps
Travel
Magazine
Win
Facebook
Twitter
Pompeii with Michael Buerk
Watchlist
Catch Up
ADVERTISEMENT
Review
by
Gill Crawford
You might not think newsreader Michael Buerk would be the first choice to step into Mary Beard territory. But he brings his journalistic curiosity to bear in this fascinating primer into daily life in the thriving Italian port before it was destroyed by the eruption of Mount Vesuvius in AD 79.
Aided by clever architectural reconstruction, he visits every part of the city, from the smart house of the city’s “ketchup king” to its huge amphitheatre, and from a corner wine bar to a popular brothel. He’s careful to credit all the archaeologists and historians who have worked for centuries to bring the ruins to life, while noting how their job is getting harder. As one expert points out, these buildings have survived far longer than they were built for…
Summary
Documentary `resurrecting' the city buried under volcanic ash almost 2,000 years ago with the aid of CGI. Michael Buerk takes viewers through 24 hours in the area, from the commute to work in the morning, to brutal sports at noon and a plenitude of vices by night.
Cast & Crew
Presenter
Michael Buerk
Director
Michael Wadding
Executive Producer
Dan Adamson
Executive Producer
Anthony Appell
Executive Producer
Andrew Mackenzie
Executive Producer
Alan Handel
Producer
Andre Barro
Producer
Michael Wadding
Writer
Michael Wadding
see more
Education
Have Your Say
What did you think of
Pompeii with Michael Buerk
?
view all comments
(
0
)
ADVERTISEMENT
Latest TV News
Freeview film of the day: Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince
6h ago
Jonathan Creek returns with the spooky and outlandish caper Daemons' Roost
28 Dec
What did you think of Ethel & Ernest?
28 Dec
When will there be a new series of Robot Wars?
28 Dec