The Real Marigold Hotel
E1
About
Episode Guide
Repeat
Episode 1 The Real Marigold on Tour: Florida
Wednesday 1:05am - 2:05am
BBC Two
HD
SUB
WIDE
AD
SIGN
Review
by
Jane Rackham
“I’m fed up with it. Nobody told me [growing old] was going to be like this,” grumbles Miriam Margolyes. Having explored retirement possibilities in India, she and three other original Marigold-trippers (Rosemary Shrager, Wayne Sleep and Bobby George) check out the retirement paradise that is Florida.
Margolyes is as hilariously blunt as ever. She hates their “pretentious rabbit hutch” in a gated community, although the people are nice so she understands “why someone would live in a place like this when they’re hurtling towards death”. But none are keen on the ultra-exclusive retirement village in Palm Beach, where everyone has had plastic surgery. There’s an explosive argument with one belligerent resident. Clearly this sanitised environment is not for them but all four appreciate that, as they get older, people embrace life in different ways. Next stop Japan.
Summary
Part one of two. Inspired by their stay in India, actress Miriam Margolyes, dancer Wayne Sleep, darts champion Bobby George and chef Rosemary Shrager are reunited, this time to road-test retirement in the places reputed to be the best in the world to grow old. In this episode they travel to Florida, one of the retirement capitals of the world, with low taxes and year-long warm weather.
Cast & Crew
Contributor
Miriam Margolyes
Contributor
Wayne Sleep
Contributor
Bobby George
Contributor
Rosemary Shrager
Director
Simon Draper
Executive Producer
David Vallance
Executive Producer
Andrew Mackenzie-Betty
Executive Producer
David Clews
Series Producer
Simon Draper
Education
Documentary
Full Episode Guide
When is The Real Marigold Hotel back on TV?
The reality show returns this Christmas for a special – and it won't be long before a brand new series comes to screens
Who is Rosemary Shrager? Everything you need to know about the Real Marigold on Tour star
Who is Wayne Sleep? Everything you need to know about the Real Marigold on Tour star
Who is Miriam Margolyes? Everything you need to know about the Real Marigold on Tour star
Who is Bobby George? Everything you need to know about the Real Marigold on Tour star
Who are the stars of The Real Marigold on Tour?
Bill Oddie, Amanda Barrie and Dennis Taylor join The Real Marigold Hotel series two
Exclusive |
The Real Marigold Hotel to return for Christmas special and second...
Related News
Freeview film of the day: Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince
6h ago
What did you think of The Real Marigold Hotel on Tour?
27 Dec
What time is The Real Marigold on Tour on TV?
27 Dec
Why there should be more over 60s on TV
6 May