Review

by Jane Rackham

“I’m fed up with it. Nobody told me [growing old] was going to be like this,” grumbles Miriam Margolyes. Having explored retirement possibilities in India, she and three other original Marigold-trippers (Rosemary Shrager, Wayne Sleep and Bobby George) check out the retirement paradise that is Florida.



Margolyes is as hilariously blunt as ever. She hates their “pretentious rabbit hutch” in a gated community, although the people are nice so she understands “why someone would live in a place like this when they’re hurtling towards death”. But none are keen on the ultra-exclusive retirement village in Palm Beach, where everyone has had plastic surgery. There’s an explosive argument with one belligerent resident. Clearly this sanitised environment is not for them but all four appreciate that, as they get older, people embrace life in different ways. Next stop Japan.