Inside No 9 - The Devil of Christmas
Review
by
Patrick Mulkern
For connoisseurs of the bizarre, this is all your Christmas presents wrapped in one, as Steve Pemberton and Reece Shearsmith take us to a snow lodge in Austria, 1977, where a frightfully middle-class British family is menaced by a local bogeyman, known as the Krampus.
The Devil of Christmas re-creates the style and idiom of ITV’s creepy 1970s anthologies (Armchair Thriller, Brian Clemens’s Thriller, Tales of the Unexpected) and has even been taped on creaky cameras from that era by veteran director Graeme Harper. Everyone employs preposterously arch delivery — guest stars Rula Lenska, head to floor in furs, and Jessica Raine could almost be channelling Meg and Jill from the old ATV soap Crossroads.
There are bumps in the night and twists in the tale and, shortly after the start, someone hits a rewind button and we hear a running commentary, as if it were a DVD feature, from the programme’s fictional director, Dennis Fulcher. (It’s Derek Jacobi.) Sublime.
Summary
Festive edition of Steve Pemberton and Reece Shearsmith's dark comedy anthology series. It is 1977, and Julian Devonshire and his pregnant wife Kathy are spending Christmas in an Austrian chalet, accompanied by their son and her mother. Their guide tells them the terrible story of a legendary demon that comes to punish the wicked at Christmas - but each member of the family has secrets that may incur the monster's wrath. Guest starring Jessica Raine and Rula Lenska.
Cast & Crew
Julian Devonshire
Steve Pemberton
Klaus
Reece Shearsmith
kathy Devonshire
Jessica Raine
Celia
Rula Lenska
Toby
George Bedford
Dennis Fulcher
Derek Jacobi
Interviewer
Cavan Clerkin
Young Dennis
Naz Osmanoglu
Director
Graeme Harper
Producer
Adam Tandy
Writer
Steve Pemberton
Writer
Reece Shearsmith
Comedy
Full Episode Guide
What did you think of Inside No 9: The Devil of Christmas?
Did the spooky Yuletide tale deliver? Write us a brief review and let us know what you thought...
When is the next series of Inside No. 9 on TV?
What time is Inside No 9: The Devil of Christmas on TV?
Inside No 9 set to return this autumn
Keeley Hawes and Jessica Raine to star in the new series of Inside No. 9
Inside No. 9 gets a third series
Inside No 9 is back – and it’s as creepy, involving and unpredictable as ever
Jack Whitehall: Filming Inside No 9 made me vomit
Related News
Freeview film of the day: Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince
6h ago
Jonathan Creek returns with the spooky and outlandish caper Daemons' Roost
28 Dec
Radio Times Top 40 TV Shows of 2015: 30 to 21
28 Dec
Radio Times Top 40 TV Shows of 2014: 40 to 31
26 Dec