Inside No 9

Inside No 9 - The Devil of Christmas

Inside No 9 - The Devil of Christmas

For connoisseurs of the bizarre, this is all your Christmas presents wrapped in one, as Steve Pemberton and Reece Shearsmith take us to a snow lodge in Austria, 1977, where a frightfully middle-class British family is menaced by a local bogeyman, known as the Krampus.

The Devil of Christmas re-creates the style and idiom of ITV’s creepy 1970s anthologies (Armchair Thriller, Brian Clemens’s Thriller, Tales of the Unexpected) and has even been taped on creaky cameras from that era by veteran director Graeme Harper. Everyone employs preposterously arch delivery — guest stars Rula Lenska, head to floor in furs, and Jessica Raine could almost be channelling Meg and Jill from the old ATV soap Crossroads.
There are bumps in the night and twists in the tale and, shortly after the start, someone hits a rewind button and we hear a running commentary, as if it were a DVD feature, from the programme’s fictional director, Dennis Fulcher. (It’s Derek Jacobi.) Sublime.

Festive edition of Steve Pemberton and Reece Shearsmith's dark comedy anthology series. It is 1977, and Julian Devonshire and his pregnant wife Kathy are spending Christmas in an Austrian chalet, accompanied by their son and her mother. Their guide tells them the terrible story of a legendary demon that comes to punish the wicked at Christmas - but each member of the family has secrets that may incur the monster's wrath. Guest starring Jessica Raine and Rula Lenska.

Julian Devonshire Steve Pemberton
Klaus Reece Shearsmith
kathy Devonshire Jessica Raine
Celia Rula Lenska
Toby George Bedford
Dennis Fulcher Derek Jacobi
Interviewer Cavan Clerkin
Young Dennis Naz Osmanoglu
Director Graeme Harper
Producer Adam Tandy
Writer Steve Pemberton
Writer Reece Shearsmith
