Review

by Patrick Mulkern

For connoisseurs of the bizarre, this is all your Christmas presents wrapped in one, as Steve Pemberton and Reece Shearsmith take us to a snow lodge in Austria, 1977, where a frightfully middle-class British family is menaced by a local bogeyman, known as the Krampus.



The Devil of Christmas re-creates the style and idiom of ITV’s creepy 1970s anthologies (Armchair Thriller, Brian Clemens’s Thriller, Tales of the Unexpected) and has even been taped on creaky cameras from that era by veteran director Graeme Harper. Everyone employs preposterously arch delivery — guest stars Rula Lenska, head to floor in furs, and Jessica Raine could almost be channelling Meg and Jill from the old ATV soap Crossroads.

There are bumps in the night and twists in the tale and, shortly after the start, someone hits a rewind button and we hear a running commentary, as if it were a DVD feature, from the programme’s fictional director, Dennis Fulcher. (It’s Derek Jacobi.) Sublime.