Review

by Alison Graham

The court case against Leonard Vole, who denies murdering his wealthy mistress, is in full swing now that ruthless barrister Sir Charles Carter (the great David Haig) has agreed to defend the accused.



But timid instructing solicitor Mr Mayhew (smashing Toby Jones) feels uneasy and senses he’s being followed around the smoky streets of London. Then, out of the blue, comes an urgent letter, demanding an assignation in one of the seediest bits of the East End. What he sees and hears shocks him to the core.



Sarah Phelps’s adaptation of Agatha Christie’s story ends with a smattering of feminist and anti-war agitprop and, of course, a great big twist.

