We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Cookies perform functions like recognising you each time you visit and delivering advertising messages that are relevant to you. Read more
here
Accessible links
Skip to main content
Skip to homepage
Skip to navigation
Skip to search
Search
Go
RadioTimes
Menu
Sign in
/
Register
Login to RadioTimes account
Account Login
Email
Search
Forgotten password?
New to RadioTimes?
Create an account
Connect socially
Facebook
Twitter
Watchlist
RadioTimes navigation
Search
Go
Home
News
TV
TV Home
TV News
TV listings
TV On Demand
Film
Film Home
Film News
Film On TV
Film On Demand
Radio
Radio Home
Radio News
Radio listings
Radio On Demand
On Demand
Christmas
TV Festival
GOSH
More
Christmas
TV Festival
GOSH
Facebook
Twitter
Main Menu
TV
TV News
TV listings
TV On Demand
Main Menu
Film
Film News
Film On TV
Film On Demand
Main Menu
Radio
Radio News
Radio listings
Radio On Demand
Main Menu
More
Magazine
Win
Quick links
TV Listings
Offers
Entertainment
Sci-Fi
Soaps
Travel
Magazine
Win
Facebook
Twitter
The Witness for the Prosecution
E2 of 2
About
Episode Guide
Video clips are automatically supplied by broadcasters and distributors. RadioTimes.com is not responsible for the clip's contents.
Series 1-Episode 2
Watchlist
Catch Up
ADVERTISEMENT
Review
by
Alison Graham
The court case against Leonard Vole, who denies murdering his wealthy mistress, is in full swing now that ruthless barrister Sir Charles Carter (the great David Haig) has agreed to defend the accused.
But timid instructing solicitor Mr Mayhew (smashing Toby Jones) feels uneasy and senses he’s being followed around the smoky streets of London. Then, out of the blue, comes an urgent letter, demanding an assignation in one of the seediest bits of the East End. What he sees and hears shocks him to the core.
Sarah Phelps’s adaptation of Agatha Christie’s story ends with a smattering of feminist and anti-war agitprop and, of course, a great big twist.
Summary
Romaine, whose testimony was the one hope to save Leonard from the gallows, has turned on him, leaving Mayhew's case hopeless and Leonard's fatal verdict imminent. Nonetheless, Mayhew's firm belief in Leonard's innocence spurs him on with a steely conviction. Adaptation of the short story by Agatha Christie, starring Toby Jones, Andrea Riseborough, Billy Howle, Kim Cattrall and David Haig.
Cast & Crew
John Mayhew
Toby Jones
Romaine Heilger
Andrea Riseborough
Emily French
Kim Cattrall
Sir Charles Carter
David Haig
Janet McIntyre
Monica Dolan
Leonard Vole
Billy Howle
Tripp
Paul Ready
Sir Hugo Meredith
Tim McMullan
Alice Mayhew
Hayley Carmichael
Detective Breem
Dorian Lough
Justice Greville Parris
Robert East
Clerk
Adam Jowett
Dora
Carla Langley
Bernie
Ted Robbins
Clifford Starling
Andrew Havill
Parslow KC
Nick Sampson
Christine Moffat
Miranda Nolan
Stage Manager
Paul Dallison
Director
Julian Jarrold
Producer
Colin Wratten
Writer
Sarah Phelps
see more
Drama
Have Your Say
What did you think of
The Witness for the Prosecution
?
view all comments
(
0
)
Full Episode Guide
ADVERTISEMENT
Witness for the Prosecution episode 2 review
So now we know exactly what happened to Emily French – and who was telling fibs in the witness stand...
Everyone felt VERY awkward watching that Witness for the Prosecution sex scene with their...
10 ways to spot an Agatha Christie murderer
Meet the cast of The Witness for the Prosecution
What did you think of The Witness for the Prosecution?
Agatha Christie at Christmas: your complete guide to what's on when
Books to die for: The Witness for the Prosecution cast reveal their favourite page-turners
First look at Kim Cattrall in new Witness for the Prosecution trailer
ADVERTISEMENT
Related News
Freeview film of the day: Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince
6h ago
After Maigret - 10 more detectives who should be on TV
24 Dec
And Then There Were More... BBC confirms seven new Agatha Christie dramas following Christmas success
24 Aug
BBC set for a 'Christie for Christmas' tradition
22 Aug