We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Cookies perform functions like recognising you each time you visit and delivering advertising messages that are relevant to you. Read more here

Accessible links

The Witness for the Prosecution

E2 of 2
About Episode Guide
Video clips are automatically supplied by broadcasters and distributors. RadioTimes.com is not responsible for the clip's contents.
Series 1-Episode 2

Series 1-Episode 2

Watchlist
Catch Up
ADVERTISEMENT

Review

The court case against Leonard Vole, who denies murdering his wealthy mistress, is in full swing now that ruthless barrister Sir Charles Carter (the great David Haig) has agreed to defend the accused.

But timid instructing solicitor Mr Mayhew (smashing Toby Jones) feels uneasy and senses he’s being followed around the smoky streets of London. Then, out of the blue, comes an urgent letter, demanding an assignation in one of the seediest bits of the East End. What he sees and hears shocks him to the core.

Sarah Phelps’s adaptation of Agatha Christie’s story ends with a smattering of feminist and anti-war agitprop and, of course, a great big twist.

Summary

Romaine, whose testimony was the one hope to save Leonard from the gallows, has turned on him, leaving Mayhew's case hopeless and Leonard's fatal verdict imminent. Nonetheless, Mayhew's firm belief in Leonard's innocence spurs him on with a steely conviction. Adaptation of the short story by Agatha Christie, starring Toby Jones, Andrea Riseborough, Billy Howle, Kim Cattrall and David Haig.

Cast & Crew

John Mayhew Toby Jones
Romaine Heilger Andrea Riseborough
Emily French Kim Cattrall
Sir Charles Carter David Haig
Janet McIntyre Monica Dolan
Leonard Vole Billy Howle
Tripp Paul Ready
Sir Hugo Meredith Tim McMullan
Alice Mayhew Hayley Carmichael
Detective Breem Dorian Lough
Justice Greville Parris Robert East
Clerk Adam Jowett
Dora Carla Langley
Bernie Ted Robbins
Clifford Starling Andrew Havill
Parslow KC Nick Sampson
Christine Moffat Miranda Nolan
Stage Manager Paul Dallison
Director Julian Jarrold
Producer Colin Wratten
Writer Sarah Phelps
see more
Drama

Have Your Say What did you think of The Witness for the Prosecution?

view all comments (0)
Full Episode Guide
ADVERTISEMENT

Witness for the Prosecution episode 2 review

So now we know exactly what happened to Emily French – and who was telling fibs in the witness stand...

Everyone felt VERY awkward watching that Witness for the Prosecution sex scene with their...

10 ways to spot an Agatha Christie murderer

Meet the cast of The Witness for the Prosecution

What did you think of The Witness for the Prosecution?

Agatha Christie at Christmas: your complete guide to what's on when

Books to die for: The Witness for the Prosecution cast reveal their favourite page-turners

First look at Kim Cattrall in new Witness for the Prosecution trailer

ADVERTISEMENT

Related News

Freeview film of the day: Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince 6h ago
After Maigret - 10 more detectives who should be on TV 24 Dec
And Then There Were More... BBC confirms seven new Agatha Christie dramas following Christmas success 24 Aug
BBC set for a 'Christie for Christmas' tradition 22 Aug