Review

by Ben Dowell

David Walliams has found his best friend so far: Hugh Bonneville. Downton’s erstwhile Lord Grantham delivers a fabulously naughty impression of Lady Cora (in full drag and getting Elizabeth McGovern down to a tee). And he doesn’t stop there. His Alan Sugar (yes, you read right) marries superb mimicry with some of the sharpest lines of the whole series as he sets his apprentices the most joyously ridiculously tasks.



His dad-dancing had me on the floor laughing, as did his Aussie stress-reduction councilor, Guru Dave. David W should pair up with Hugh B full-time, if he’s free. The man has funny bones. But W1A fans knew that already.