Walliams & Friend
E6 of 6
About
Episode Guide
Repeat
S1-E6 Walliams & Friend Christmas Special
Sunday 1:45am - 2:25am
BBC One (not Scotland)
HD
SUB
WIDE
Watchlist
Catch Up
Review
by
Ben Dowell
David Walliams has found his best friend so far: Hugh Bonneville. Downton’s erstwhile Lord Grantham delivers a fabulously naughty impression of Lady Cora (in full drag and getting Elizabeth McGovern down to a tee). And he doesn’t stop there. His Alan Sugar (yes, you read right) marries superb mimicry with some of the sharpest lines of the whole series as he sets his apprentices the most joyously ridiculously tasks.
His dad-dancing had me on the floor laughing, as did his Aussie stress-reduction councilor, Guru Dave. David W should pair up with Hugh B full-time, if he’s free. The man has funny bones. But W1A fans knew that already.
Summary
Star of Downton Abbey and W1A, Hugh Bonneville partners with David Walliams in a variety of comedy sketches with a festive theme. Hugh demonstrates his comic versatility as he plays roles as diverse as Lord Alan Sugar dishing out the hardest ever Apprentice tasks, and even the Countess of Grantham. In addition, he and David pair up to play smarmy game-show hosts of the completely baffling Double or Nothing, the world's most embarrassing dancing dads and even Bruce Wayne and his loyal butler Alfred. This extended instalment also features festive episodes of mock shows `Middle Class Jeremy Kyle' and `Celebrity Slammer'. Last in the series.
Cast & Crew
Host
David Walliams
Contributor
Hugh Bonneville
Contributor
Mike Wozniak
Contributor
Ashley Gilmour
Contributor
Emmanuel Kojo
Contributor
Mikel Sylvanus
Director
Matt Lipsey
Producer
Sarah Fraser
Writer
David Walliams
Writer
The Dawson Bros
Comedy
Arts
Did you catch Hugh Bonneville's naughty impression of his Downton Abbey co-star?
Actor who played Lord Grantham in the ITV drama did a very convincing Cora in tonight's Walliams & Friend
What did you think of the Walliams & Friend Christmas Special?
Downton's back! |
Hugh Bonneville does a VERY naughty impersonation of Lady Cora
Christmas 2016: best TV on today, Friday 23rd December
Harry Enfield makes a very convincing Queen Elizabeth in David Walliams sketch Who Does...
How David Walliams recruited Sheridan Smith, Jack Whitehall and Harry Enfield for his show
Watch |
David Walliams spoofs Benedict Cumberbatch in Sherlock
David Walliams sketch show Walliams And Friend will return with Sheridan Smith and Hugh...
Related News
Freeview film of the day: Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince
6h ago
Jonathan Creek returns with the spooky and outlandish caper Daemons' Roost
28 Dec
David Walliams to launch brand new entertainment series The Nightly Show for ITV
25 Nov
What did you think of Walliams and Friend?
24 Dec