Review

by David Butcher

This second helping of lightly warped fairy tales is even better than the first. It picks up at the sinister final scene from last night, where the wolf arrives as a babysitter. “It’s a giant wolf!” says the excited child at the door. “A giant hungry wolf,” the beast corrects him…then tells the children a hybrid Cinderella-Jack-and-the-Beanstalk story.



It’s gorgeously animated but there’s still a proper Dahl edge of nastiness, as when Jack’s mother rages at his cow-for-bean deal: “Then summoning up all her power/She beat the boy for half an hour/Using (and nothing could be meaner)/ The handle of a vacuum cleaner.”