We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Cookies perform functions like recognising you each time you visit and delivering advertising messages that are relevant to you. Read more here

Accessible links

Revolting Rhymes

E2 of 2
About Episode Guide
Video clips are automatically supplied by broadcasters and distributors. RadioTimes.com is not responsible for the clip's contents.
Series 1-Episode 2
Repeat

Series 1-Episode 2

Sunday 1:05pm - 1:35pm BBC One
HD SUB WIDE AD
Watchlist
Catch Up
ADVERTISEMENT

Review

This second helping of lightly warped fairy tales is even better than the first. It picks up at the sinister final scene from last night, where the wolf arrives as a babysitter. “It’s a giant wolf!” says the excited child at the door. “A giant hungry wolf,” the beast corrects him…then tells the children a hybrid Cinderella-Jack-and-the-Beanstalk story.

It’s gorgeously animated but there’s still a proper Dahl edge of nastiness, as when Jack’s mother rages at his cow-for-bean deal: “Then summoning up all her power/She beat the boy for half an hour/Using (and nothing could be meaner)/ The handle of a vacuum cleaner.”

Summary

The second of two animations based on Roald Dahl's children's book, which puts the author's unique comic spin on the stories of Cinderella and Jack and the Beanstalk. Jack is madly in love with his next door neighbour Cindy - but after attending a ball, she only has eyes for a vain prince. He finds himself distracted from the pursuit of true love when a giant beanstalk starts growing at the bottom of his garden. The star-studded voice cast includes David Walliams and Rob Brydon as the ugly sisters.

Cast & Crew

Red Riding Hood Rose Leslie
Snow White Gemma Chan
Wolf/Magic Fairy/Giant Dominic West
Short Sister Rob Brydon
Jack Isaac Hempstead Wright
Cindy Bel Powley
Tall Sister/Jack's Mother David Walliams
Prince Bertie Carvel
Boy Dylan Issberner
Girl Amelie Forester-Evans
Adapted By Jakob Schuh
Adapted By Jan Lachauer
Director Jan Lachauer
Director Jakob Schuh
Producer Martin Pope
Producer Michael Rose
Writer Roald Dahl
see more
Drama

Have Your Say What did you think of Revolting Rhymes?

view all comments (0)
Full Episode Guide
ADVERTISEMENT

What did you think of Revolting Rhymes?

Did the animated versions of Roald Dahl's twisted tales do them justice? Write us a review and we might publish it...

Exclusive | Revolting Rhymes is perfect family entertainment after a “salty” 2016

What are Roald Dahl’s Revolting Rhymes?

Meet the cast of Revolting Rhymes

What time is Roald Dahl's Revolting Rhymes on TV at Christmas?

BBC Christmas animation Revolting Rhymes is both delightful…and progressive

Makers of The Gruffalo bringing Roald Dahl's Revolting Rhymes to the BBC this Christmas 

ADVERTISEMENT

Latest TV News

Freeview film of the day: Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince 6h ago
Jonathan Creek returns with the spooky and outlandish caper Daemons' Roost 28 Dec
What did you think of Ethel & Ernest? 28 Dec
When will there be a new series of Robot Wars? 28 Dec