RadioTimes
Revolting Rhymes
E2 of 2
About
Episode Guide
Repeat
Sunday 1:05pm - 1:35pm
BBC One
BBC One
HD
SUB
WIDE
AD
Watchlist
Catch Up
Review
by
David Butcher
This second helping of lightly warped fairy tales is even better than the first. It picks up at the sinister final scene from last night, where the wolf arrives as a babysitter. “It’s a giant wolf!” says the excited child at the door. “A giant hungry wolf,” the beast corrects him…then tells the children a hybrid Cinderella-Jack-and-the-Beanstalk story.
It’s gorgeously animated but there’s still a proper Dahl edge of nastiness, as when Jack’s mother rages at his cow-for-bean deal: “Then summoning up all her power/She beat the boy for half an hour/Using (and nothing could be meaner)/ The handle of a vacuum cleaner.”
Summary
The second of two animations based on Roald Dahl's children's book, which puts the author's unique comic spin on the stories of Cinderella and Jack and the Beanstalk. Jack is madly in love with his next door neighbour Cindy - but after attending a ball, she only has eyes for a vain prince. He finds himself distracted from the pursuit of true love when a giant beanstalk starts growing at the bottom of his garden. The star-studded voice cast includes David Walliams and Rob Brydon as the ugly sisters.
Cast & Crew
Red Riding Hood
Rose Leslie
Snow White
Gemma Chan
Wolf/Magic Fairy/Giant
Dominic West
Short Sister
Rob Brydon
Jack
Isaac Hempstead Wright
Cindy
Bel Powley
Tall Sister/Jack's Mother
David Walliams
Prince
Bertie Carvel
Boy
Dylan Issberner
Girl
Amelie Forester-Evans
Adapted By
Jakob Schuh
Adapted By
Jan Lachauer
Director
Jan Lachauer
Director
Jakob Schuh
Producer
Martin Pope
Producer
Michael Rose
Writer
Roald Dahl
Drama
Full Episode Guide
What did you think of Revolting Rhymes?
Did the animated versions of Roald Dahl's twisted tales do them justice? Write us a review and we might publish it...
Exclusive |
Revolting Rhymes is perfect family entertainment after a “salty” 2016
What are Roald Dahl’s Revolting Rhymes?
Meet the cast of Revolting Rhymes
What time is Roald Dahl's Revolting Rhymes on TV at Christmas?
BBC Christmas animation Revolting Rhymes is both delightful…and progressive
Makers of The Gruffalo bringing Roald Dahl's Revolting Rhymes to the BBC this Christmas
Latest TV News
Freeview film of the day: Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince
6h ago
Jonathan Creek returns with the spooky and outlandish caper Daemons' Roost
28 Dec
What did you think of Ethel & Ernest?
28 Dec
When will there be a new series of Robot Wars?
28 Dec