Review

by Jane Rackham

Xand van Tulleken gets volunteers to test drive talked-about diets. They’re mostly diets that celebrities have endorsed at some point – such as the bone broth diet (a stock answer) or the green smoothie diet (in practice, they’re brown).



Some systems look tougher than others and in a way, that’s the point: the one that looks least painful to you might be a regime you can stick to – which is fine, given that they all appear to work. Xand has his own challenges, like seeing if ice baths can speed up slimming or finding out if the best answer is for us all simply to chew more.