Often messy, explosive and edgily dangerous, the RI Christmas lectures are great science primers for kids. And as it’s 80 years since the BBC first broadcast them, Professor Saiful Islam will be repeating some exciting experiments from past lectures. The focus is on energy. Prof Islam begins by trying to restore power, with just a single candle, to a theatre plunged into darkness. He also explores whether we can “supercharge” the human body, power a mobile phone for a whole year – and attempts to break the world record for the most powerful battery made of lemons.

Summary

Chemist Saiful Islam celebrates the 80th anniversary of the institution's first televised lectures by exploring energy a subject that Michael Faraday addressed in the very first ones. He begins by investigating one of the most important challenges facing humankind - how to generate energy without destroying the planet in the process, along the way explains what energy is, how it can be transformed from one form to another, and how to harness it to power the modern world. Featuring a guest appearance by evolutionary biologist Richard Dawkins.