Review

by Mark Braxton

Imagine Brian Cox in a dress, a sea shanty about the Higgs boson and Einstein riding a bike round and round and you have a small, slippery handle on this science pantomine. The brainchild of former Python Eric Idle, it’s a new outing for Rutland Weekend Television, and is as endearingly ramshackle as Britain’s smallest TV network was 40 years ago. That said, it erupts frequently and rather wonderfully into Broadway-style pizzazz.



Professor Brian Cox attempts a straight lecture – and you will learn lots about time and gravity. But Noel Fielding, the ever-game Warwick Davis and Idle lead him into surreal comic territory and Bee Gees songs about gravity.



It’s Think of a Number with tap shoes, mad as a sack of ferrets... and hugely entertaining.



