The Entire Universe
Review
by
Mark Braxton
Imagine Brian Cox in a dress, a sea shanty about the Higgs boson and Einstein riding a bike round and round and you have a small, slippery handle on this science pantomine. The brainchild of former Python Eric Idle, it’s a new outing for Rutland Weekend Television, and is as endearingly ramshackle as Britain’s smallest TV network was 40 years ago. That said, it erupts frequently and rather wonderfully into Broadway-style pizzazz.
Professor Brian Cox attempts a straight lecture – and you will learn lots about time and gravity. But Noel Fielding, the ever-game Warwick Davis and Idle lead him into surreal comic territory and Bee Gees songs about gravity.
It’s Think of a Number with tap shoes, mad as a sack of ferrets... and hugely entertaining.
Summary
Professor Brian Cox and Eric Idle star in this comedy musical telling the story of the creation of all things in just one hour. Physicist Brian arrives at a TV studio with the impression he is going to be giving a lecture on the birth of the universe, only to find that Eric has reinvented it as an all-singing, all-dancing extravaganza with Noel Fielding, Warwick Davis, Hannah Waddingham and Robin Ince on hand to tell the story of the cosmos, with guest appearances by astronaut Tim Peake and Professor Stephen Hawking.
Cast & Crew
Himself
Professor Brian Cox
Himself
Eric Idle
The Big Bang
Warwick Davis
Albert Einstein
Noel Fielding
Time & Space
Hannah Waddingham
Himself
Robin Ince
Eric Morecambe
Jonty Stephens
Ernie Wise
Ian Ashpitel
Himself
Tim Peake
Himself
Professor Stephen Hawking
Director
Matthew Amos
Producer
Lisa Clark
Writer
Eric Idle
Music
Comedy
