The Entire Universe

Imagine Brian Cox in a dress, a sea shanty about the Higgs boson and Einstein riding a bike round and round and you have a small, slippery handle on this science pantomine. The brainchild of former Python Eric Idle, it’s a new outing for Rutland Weekend Television, and is as endearingly ramshackle as Britain’s smallest TV network was 40 years ago. That said, it erupts frequently and rather wonderfully into Broadway-style pizzazz.

Professor Brian Cox attempts a straight lecture – and you will learn lots about time and gravity. But Noel Fielding, the ever-game Warwick Davis and Idle lead him into surreal comic territory and Bee Gees songs about gravity.

It’s Think of a Number with tap shoes, mad as a sack of ferrets... and hugely entertaining.

Professor Brian Cox and Eric Idle star in this comedy musical telling the story of the creation of all things in just one hour. Physicist Brian arrives at a TV studio with the impression he is going to be giving a lecture on the birth of the universe, only to find that Eric has reinvented it as an all-singing, all-dancing extravaganza with Noel Fielding, Warwick Davis, Hannah Waddingham and Robin Ince on hand to tell the story of the cosmos, with guest appearances by astronaut Tim Peake and Professor Stephen Hawking.

Himself Professor Brian Cox
Himself Eric Idle
The Big Bang Warwick Davis
Albert Einstein Noel Fielding
Time & Space Hannah Waddingham
Himself Robin Ince
Eric Morecambe Jonty Stephens
Ernie Wise Ian Ashpitel
Himself Tim Peake
Himself Professor Stephen Hawking
Director Matthew Amos
Producer Lisa Clark
Writer Eric Idle
Eric Idle on Terry Jones, Brian Cox, religion and The Entire Universe

The Monty Python man has written the story of our universe, all 100 trillion years of it from start to finish – told in 60 minutes. Who said the licence fee wasn’t value for money?

Preview | The Entire Universe: mad as a box of neutrons and dottily entertaining

Brian Cox on The Entire Universe, the science of Christmas - and why he's wearing a red...

The Meaning of Life? Eric Idle and Professor Brian Cox to star in musical Christmas show

