Review

by Alison Graham

Gordon Buchanan receives some close, personal unwanted attention in the Kenyan bush. “Wendy! Stop! Don’t touch the camera!” shouts his companion. Wendy is an elephant and she’s understandably curious about this stranger in her midst as she snuffles around him with her trunk.



Buchanan has “adopted” a family of elephants including calf Wiva, Wendy’s child. But Wendy knows little of being a mother, after being orphaned by poachers at just two days old. So Wiva, in a touching display of community care, is ushered and protected by the other females in the herd.



It’s not all sweetness, though. The sight of an elephant caught in a snare is pitiful. Thankfully a very brave vet is brought in.





