Gordon Buchanan: Elephant Family & Me

E1 of 2
Series 1-Episode 1
Repeat

Series 1-Episode 1

Saturday 11:45am - 12:45pm BBC Two
Fri 6 Jan, 2:45am - 3:45am BBC Two
HD SUB WIDE AD
Review

Gordon Buchanan receives some close, personal unwanted attention in the Kenyan bush. “Wendy! Stop! Don’t touch the camera!” shouts his companion. Wendy is an elephant and she’s understandably curious about this stranger in her midst as she snuffles around him with her trunk.

Buchanan has “adopted” a family of elephants including calf Wiva, Wendy’s child. But Wendy knows little of being a mother, after being orphaned by poachers at just two days old. So Wiva, in a touching display of community care, is ushered and protected by the other females in the herd.

It’s not all sweetness, though. The sight of an elephant caught in a snare is pitiful. Thankfully a very brave vet is brought in.


Summary

The first of two programmes in which Gordon Buchanan encounters a family of African elephants in the wilds of Kenya, and attempts to gain their trust so he can observe them up close in their natural habitat. He enlists the aid of an expert from the David Sheldrick Wildlife Trust to learn about their behaviour as he follows an elephant with a new calf, and discovers what it takes for the youngest of the world's largest land animals to survive in the face of a challenging environment.

Cast & Crew

Presenter Gordon Buchanan
Executive Producer Tim Martin
Executive Producer Ted Oakes
Series Director Rachael Kinley
Series Producer Rachael Kinley
Nature

