Gordon Buchanan: Elephant Family & Me
E1 of 2
About
Episode Guide
Repeat
Series 1-Episode 1
Saturday 11:45am - 12:45pm
BBC Two
See Repeats
Fri 6 Jan,
2:45am - 3:45am
BBC Two
HD
SUB
WIDE
AD
Watchlist
Catch Up
Review
by
Alison Graham
Gordon Buchanan receives some close, personal unwanted attention in the Kenyan bush. “Wendy! Stop! Don’t touch the camera!” shouts his companion. Wendy is an elephant and she’s understandably curious about this stranger in her midst as she snuffles around him with her trunk.
Buchanan has “adopted” a family of elephants including calf Wiva, Wendy’s child. But Wendy knows little of being a mother, after being orphaned by poachers at just two days old. So Wiva, in a touching display of community care, is ushered and protected by the other females in the herd.
It’s not all sweetness, though. The sight of an elephant caught in a snare is pitiful. Thankfully a very brave vet is brought in.
Summary
The first of two programmes in which Gordon Buchanan encounters a family of African elephants in the wilds of Kenya, and attempts to gain their trust so he can observe them up close in their natural habitat. He enlists the aid of an expert from the David Sheldrick Wildlife Trust to learn about their behaviour as he follows an elephant with a new calf, and discovers what it takes for the youngest of the world's largest land animals to survive in the face of a challenging environment.
Cast & Crew
Presenter
Gordon Buchanan
Executive Producer
Tim Martin
Executive Producer
Ted Oakes
Series Director
Rachael Kinley
Series Producer
Rachael Kinley
Nature
Full Episode Guide
