Revolting Rhymes

Series 1-Episode 1
Sunday 12:35pm - 1:05pm BBC One
Review

A bold move, this. When you think of Roald Dahl’s world, it’s hard not to picture Quentin Blake’s feathery illustrations, but the animation here is altogether more solid and smooth. It’s beautifully done, but took me a few minutes to get used to. Children might have fewer preconceptions as they lose themselves in these fairy tales of the unexpected, each given a nasty, Dahl-ing twist.

There’s a great voice cast. Dominic West gives his languid, gravy-boat voice to a wolf narrator, whose tale weaves together Little Red Riding Hood, Snow White and the Three Little Pigs. There are sideswipes at banks, developers and – of course – stepmothers, delivered in waspish couplets with the kind of dark edge to them that fairy tales deserve.

Summary

The first of two collections of animations based on poems from Roald Dahl's children's book, featuring the author's twists on Snow White & the Seven Dwarves, Little Red Riding Hood and The Three Little Pigs. Best friends Snow and Red take on a villainous queen with a magic mirror, before Red faces another challenge when two hungry wolves are on the prowl - one disguised as her own grandmother, while the other has his eye on a trio of helpless pigs. With the voices of Tamsin Greig, Dominic West, Rob Brydon, Bertie Carvel, Gemma Chan and Rose Leslie.

Cast & Crew

Babysitter/Miss Maclahose/Grandma Tamsin Greig
Wolf Dominic West
King/Rolf/Banker Pig Rob Brydon
Mirror/Huntsman/Senior Dwarf Bertie Carvel
Snow White Gemma Chan
Red Riding Hood Rose Leslie
Rex/Twig Pig/Bystander David Walliams
Young Red Riding Hood Dolly Heavey
Young Snow White Eden Muckle
Boy Dylan Issberner
Girl Amelie Forester-Evans
Adapted By Jan Lachauer
Adapted By Jakob Schuh
Director Jakob Schuh
Director Jan Lachauer
Producer Martin Pope
Producer Michael Rose
Writer Roald Dahl
Drama

Exclusive | Revolting Rhymes is perfect family entertainment after a “salty” 2016

What are Roald Dahl’s Revolting Rhymes?

Meet the cast of Revolting Rhymes

What time is Roald Dahl's Revolting Rhymes on TV at Christmas?

BBC Christmas animation Revolting Rhymes is both delightful…and progressive

Makers of The Gruffalo bringing Roald Dahl's Revolting Rhymes to the BBC this Christmas 

