We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Cookies perform functions like recognising you each time you visit and delivering advertising messages that are relevant to you. Read more
here
Accessible links
Skip to main content
Skip to homepage
Skip to navigation
Skip to search
Search
Go
RadioTimes
Menu
Sign in
/
Register
Login to RadioTimes account
Account Login
Email
Search
Forgotten password?
New to RadioTimes?
Create an account
Connect socially
Facebook
Twitter
Watchlist
RadioTimes navigation
Search
Go
Home
News
TV
TV Home
TV News
TV listings
TV On Demand
Film
Film Home
Film News
Film On TV
Film On Demand
Radio
Radio Home
Radio News
Radio listings
Radio On Demand
On Demand
Christmas
TV Festival
GOSH
More
Christmas
TV Festival
GOSH
Facebook
Twitter
Main Menu
TV
TV News
TV listings
TV On Demand
Main Menu
Film
Film News
Film On TV
Film On Demand
Main Menu
Radio
Radio News
Radio listings
Radio On Demand
Main Menu
More
Magazine
Win
Quick links
TV Listings
Offers
Entertainment
Sci-Fi
Soaps
Travel
Magazine
Win
Facebook
Twitter
Revolting Rhymes
E1 of 2
About
Episode Guide
Video clips are automatically supplied by broadcasters and distributors. RadioTimes.com is not responsible for the clip's contents.
Repeat
Series 1-Episode 1
Sunday 12:35pm - 1:05pm
BBC One
HD
SUB
WIDE
AD
Watchlist
Catch Up
ADVERTISEMENT
Review
by
David Butcher
A bold move, this. When you think of Roald Dahl’s world, it’s hard not to picture Quentin Blake’s feathery illustrations, but the animation here is altogether more solid and smooth. It’s beautifully done, but took me a few minutes to get used to. Children might have fewer preconceptions as they lose themselves in these fairy tales of the unexpected, each given a nasty, Dahl-ing twist.
There’s a great voice cast. Dominic West gives his languid, gravy-boat voice to a wolf narrator, whose tale weaves together Little Red Riding Hood, Snow White and the Three Little Pigs. There are sideswipes at banks, developers and – of course – stepmothers, delivered in waspish couplets with the kind of dark edge to them that fairy tales deserve.
Summary
The first of two collections of animations based on poems from Roald Dahl's children's book, featuring the author's twists on Snow White & the Seven Dwarves, Little Red Riding Hood and The Three Little Pigs. Best friends Snow and Red take on a villainous queen with a magic mirror, before Red faces another challenge when two hungry wolves are on the prowl - one disguised as her own grandmother, while the other has his eye on a trio of helpless pigs. With the voices of Tamsin Greig, Dominic West, Rob Brydon, Bertie Carvel, Gemma Chan and Rose Leslie.
Cast & Crew
Babysitter/Miss Maclahose/Grandma
Tamsin Greig
Wolf
Dominic West
King/Rolf/Banker Pig
Rob Brydon
Mirror/Huntsman/Senior Dwarf
Bertie Carvel
Snow White
Gemma Chan
Red Riding Hood
Rose Leslie
Rex/Twig Pig/Bystander
David Walliams
Young Red Riding Hood
Dolly Heavey
Young Snow White
Eden Muckle
Boy
Dylan Issberner
Girl
Amelie Forester-Evans
Adapted By
Jan Lachauer
Adapted By
Jakob Schuh
Director
Jakob Schuh
Director
Jan Lachauer
Producer
Martin Pope
Producer
Michael Rose
Writer
Roald Dahl
see more
Drama
Have Your Say
What did you think of
Revolting Rhymes
?
view all comments
(
0
)
Full Episode Guide
ADVERTISEMENT
What did you think of Revolting Rhymes?
Did the animated versions of Roald Dahl's twisted tales do them justice? Write us a review and we might publish it...
Exclusive |
Revolting Rhymes is perfect family entertainment after a “salty” 2016
What are Roald Dahl’s Revolting Rhymes?
Meet the cast of Revolting Rhymes
What time is Roald Dahl's Revolting Rhymes on TV at Christmas?
BBC Christmas animation Revolting Rhymes is both delightful…and progressive
Makers of The Gruffalo bringing Roald Dahl's Revolting Rhymes to the BBC this Christmas
ADVERTISEMENT
Latest TV News
Freeview film of the day: Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince
6h ago
Jonathan Creek returns with the spooky and outlandish caper Daemons' Roost
28 Dec
What did you think of Ethel & Ernest?
28 Dec
When will there be a new series of Robot Wars?
28 Dec