Still Open All Hours
E1 of 7
About
Episode Guide
Series 3-Episode 1
Watchlist
Catch Up
ADVERTISEMENT
Review
by
Alison Graham
Oh ’eck, we return to Roy Clarke’s marshmallow-hearted sitcom and to the eternal tensions between stuffy Northern men and battle-axe Northern women. As Arkwright’s corner shop fills with Christmas tat, its clientele are agog at a new arrival, a man who supposedly possesses a remarkable power over the opposite sex.
Granville (David Jason) fends off the attentions of that ruthless, snapping till and the Black Widow (Stephanie Cole), who’s being squired by an unfortunate swain (Geoffrey Whitehead). No wonder he looks worried when he hears the widow’s advice about the treatment of blokes: “They thrive better on less.”
The thing about
Still Open All Hours
is you know exactly where you are with it; there are no surprises, just gentle little comedy bumps, which presumably is why it’s such a huge success.
Summary
New series. The shopkeeping comedy returns with a festive instalment. Granville and Gastric find themselves playing marriage counsellors, while Leroy adopts a festive disguise to avoid relationship trouble of a different kind. Meanwhile, Mrs Featherstone struggles to get into the Christmas spirit and Kath attempts to bring the street together as one harmonious choir of carollers to beat Finkle Street once and for all - but does Granville have a trick up his sleeve to help them out? Starring David Jason, Tim Healy, James Baxter and Stephanie Cole.
Cast & Crew
Granville
David Jason
Mrs Featherstone
Stephanie Cole
Eric
Johnny Vegas
Leroy
James Baxter
Madge
Brigit Forsyth
Cyril
Kulvinder Ghir
Gastric
Tim Healy
Kath Taylor
Sally Lindsay
Mavis
Maggie Ollerenshaw
Mrs Hussein
Nina Wadia
Mr Newbold
Geoffrey Whitehead
Cliff Bridges
David Cann
Elsie Bridges
Janine Duvitski
Boyfriend
Matthew Mellalieu
Wincing customer
Bill Rodgers
Director
Dewi Humphreys
Executive Producer
Gareth Edwards
Executive Producer
David Jason
Producer
Alex Walsh-Taylor
Writer
Roy Clarke
Sitcom
Have Your Say
What did you think of
Still Open All Hours
?
Full Episode Guide
ADVERTISEMENT
What did you think of the Still Open All Hours Christmas special?
Did Granville and co serve up a festive treat? Or is it time they shut up shop?
When is the new series of Still Open All Hours on TV?
What time is the Still Open All Hours Christmas special 2016 on TV?
David Jason to return for new series of Still Open All Hours on BBC1
Still Open All Hours series confirmed
ADVERTISEMENT
