Still Open All Hours

Series 3-Episode 1

Review

Oh ’eck, we return to Roy Clarke’s marshmallow-hearted sitcom and to the eternal tensions between stuffy Northern men and battle-axe Northern women. As Arkwright’s corner shop fills with Christmas tat, its clientele are agog at a new arrival, a man who supposedly possesses a remarkable power over the opposite sex.

Granville (David Jason) fends off the attentions of that ruthless, snapping till and the Black Widow (Stephanie Cole), who’s being squired by an unfortunate swain (Geoffrey Whitehead). No wonder he looks worried when he hears the widow’s advice about the treatment of blokes: “They thrive better on less.”

The thing about Still Open All Hours is you know exactly where you are with it; there are no surprises, just gentle little comedy bumps, which presumably is why it’s such a huge success.

Summary

New series. The shopkeeping comedy returns with a festive instalment. Granville and Gastric find themselves playing marriage counsellors, while Leroy adopts a festive disguise to avoid relationship trouble of a different kind. Meanwhile, Mrs Featherstone struggles to get into the Christmas spirit and Kath attempts to bring the street together as one harmonious choir of carollers to beat Finkle Street once and for all - but does Granville have a trick up his sleeve to help them out? Starring David Jason, Tim Healy, James Baxter and Stephanie Cole.

Cast & Crew

Granville David Jason
Mrs Featherstone Stephanie Cole
Eric Johnny Vegas
Leroy James Baxter
Madge Brigit Forsyth
Cyril Kulvinder Ghir
Gastric Tim Healy
Kath Taylor Sally Lindsay
Mavis Maggie Ollerenshaw
Mrs Hussein Nina Wadia
Mr Newbold Geoffrey Whitehead
Cliff Bridges David Cann
Elsie Bridges Janine Duvitski
Boyfriend Matthew Mellalieu
Wincing customer Bill Rodgers
Director Dewi Humphreys
Executive Producer Gareth Edwards
Executive Producer David Jason
Producer Alex Walsh-Taylor
Writer Roy Clarke
Sitcom

