The Witness for the Prosecution

Review

Thwarted, down-at-heel solicitor Mr Mayhew (Toby Jones) touts for business in the grim cells of a London police station in 1923. He finds a young man, Leonard Vole, who’s loudly protesting his innocence after being charged with the murder of his wealthy society mistress, Emily French (Kim Cattrall).

We glimpse the kinky nature of their relationship as Sarah Phelps’s adaptation of Agatha Christie’s short story begins, as Emily pays Vole £5 to watch him bathe and to perform other, ahem, tasks.

But Emily ends up dead, her head stoved in, on the carpet of her lovely home, discovered by her devoted maid Janet (Monica Dolan), who points the finger at Vole (Billy Howle).

It’s a dour story of greed and wounded souls and, let’s be frank, it’s not going to make your Boxing Day turkey sandwiches go down easily. But it looks fabulous and the acting, particularly from luminous Andrea Riseborough as Vole’s showgirl wife, is top drawer.

Summary

Part one of two. Wealthy widow Emily French is murdered in her London townhouse and all the evidence points to Leonard Vole, who the victim's housekeeper claims seduced the older woman into leaving him her vast fortune before killing her. Penniless solicitor John Mayhew is put in charge of defending Leonard, who is certain his innocence can be proved by his wife, enigmatic chorus girl Romaine. Will she testify and save her husband or will his infidelity make her vengeful? Adaptation of the short story by Agatha Christie, starring Toby Jones, Andrea Riseborough, Billy Howle, Kim Cattrall and David Haig.

Cast & Crew

John Mayhew Toby Jones
Romaine Heilger Andrea Riseborough
Emily French Kim Cattrall
Sir Charles Carter David Haig
Janet McIntyre Monica Dolan
Leonard Vole Billy Howle
Tripp Paul Ready
Sir Hugo Meredith Tim McMullan
Alice Mayhew Hayley Carmichael
Detective Breem Dorian Lough
Christine Moffat Miranda Nolan
Stage Manager Paul Dallison
Bernie Ted Robbins
Dora Carla Langley
Justice Greville Parris Robert East
Clerk Adam Jowett
Deveraux Charlie De'Ath
Dame's husband Robert Harper
Director Julian Jarrold
Producer Colin Wratten
Writer Sarah Phelps
Drama

