Review

by Jack Seale

The sitcom that ruthlessly splinters any romantic notions you might have about parenting returns, ready to leave another fantasy on the floor in pieces: namely, that it gets easier once those mewling bairns become miniature adults.



While those same old problems remain, new ones arrive. Bigger kids – Ben (Daniel Roche) and Karen (Ramona Marquez) in particular have apparently aged ten years since we last saw them four years ago – mean frailer grandparents. This Boxing Day, the Brockmans are on a special mission for Grandad, with a Second World War theme and a live combat situation when the family all get stuck in their car together. But in a show where the adults have never had any of the answers, maybe now’s the time for those grown-up children to take charge?

