Outnumbered

Episode
About Episode Guide
2016 Christmas Special

Watchlist
Catch Up
Review

The sitcom that ruthlessly splinters any romantic notions you might have about parenting returns, ready to leave another fantasy on the floor in pieces: namely, that it gets easier once those mewling bairns become miniature adults.

While those same old problems remain, new ones arrive. Bigger kids – Ben (Daniel Roche) and Karen (Ramona Marquez) in particular have apparently aged ten years since we last saw them four years ago – mean frailer grandparents. This Boxing Day, the Brockmans are on a special mission for Grandad, with a Second World War theme and a live combat situation when the family all get stuck in their car together. But in a show where the adults have never had any of the answers, maybe now’s the time for those grown-up children to take charge?

Summary

The Brockmans return to the small screen after almost three years away for this festive catch-up. It's Boxing Day and the family have to carry out a special mission for Grandad. However, as usual things don't go their way as they are beset by car problems, child problems, parent problems, emotional problems and the Second World War. It's up to Pete and Sue to put things right - but if they cannot do it, then it seems the kids will just have to sort things out instead. Hugh Dennis and Claire Skinner star, with Tyger Drew-Honey, Daniel Roche and Ramona Marquez.

Cast & Crew

Pete Hugh Dennis
Sue Claire Skinner
Jake Tyger Drew-Honey
Ben Daniel Roche
Karen Ramona Marquez
Kate Daisy Edgar-Jones
Babs Katherine Jakeways
Jill Ruth Madeley
Pretend Nazi Miles Jupp
Billy Spaz Martin Trenaman
Director Andy Hamilton
Director Guy Jenkin
Executive Producer Jimmy Mulville
Executive Producer Gregor Sharp
Producer Andy Hamilton
Producer Guy Jenkin
Writer Andy Hamilton
Writer Guy Jenkin
Sitcom

Full Episode Guide
