2016 Christmas Special
Review
by
Jack Seale
The sitcom that ruthlessly splinters any romantic notions you might have about parenting returns, ready to leave another fantasy on the floor in pieces: namely, that it gets easier once those mewling bairns become miniature adults.
While those same old problems remain, new ones arrive. Bigger kids – Ben (Daniel Roche) and Karen (Ramona Marquez) in particular have apparently aged ten years since we last saw them four years ago – mean frailer grandparents. This Boxing Day, the Brockmans are on a special mission for Grandad, with a Second World War theme and a live combat situation when the family all get stuck in their car together. But in a show where the adults have never had any of the answers, maybe now’s the time for those grown-up children to take charge?
Summary
The Brockmans return to the small screen after almost three years away for this festive catch-up. It's Boxing Day and the family have to carry out a special mission for Grandad. However, as usual things don't go their way as they are beset by car problems, child problems, parent problems, emotional problems and the Second World War. It's up to Pete and Sue to put things right - but if they cannot do it, then it seems the kids will just have to sort things out instead. Hugh Dennis and Claire Skinner star, with Tyger Drew-Honey, Daniel Roche and Ramona Marquez.
Cast & Crew
Pete
Hugh Dennis
Sue
Claire Skinner
Jake
Tyger Drew-Honey
Ben
Daniel Roche
Karen
Ramona Marquez
Kate
Daisy Edgar-Jones
Babs
Katherine Jakeways
Jill
Ruth Madeley
Pretend Nazi
Miles Jupp
Billy Spaz
Martin Trenaman
Director
Andy Hamilton
Director
Guy Jenkin
Executive Producer
Jimmy Mulville
Executive Producer
Gregor Sharp
Producer
Andy Hamilton
Producer
Guy Jenkin
Writer
Andy Hamilton
Writer
Guy Jenkin
Sitcom
Have Your Say
What did you think of
2016 Christmas Special
?
Full Episode Guide
