Review

by Jack Seale

This show started life in 2012 as a flippant mash-up that surely couldn’t last beyond its initial one-off special episode. But as panel shows have dwindled, it’s only got better, perhaps because it takes the game everyone is nominally playing even less seriously than similar programmes do, leaving more room for pure mucking about.



Its core performers come and go but they’re back tonight: Sean Lock is a team captain opposite Jon Richardson, with Joe Wilkinson acting as Rachel Riley’s not very able assistant at the letters and numbers board. Johnny Vegas and Sara Pascoe are guest players, and Susie Dent’s Dictionary Corner has one of its funniest co-chairs, David O’Doherty.