8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown
Episode
About
Episode Guide
8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown New Year Special
Watchlist
Catch Up
Review
by
Jack Seale
This show started life in 2012 as a flippant mash-up that surely couldn’t last beyond its initial one-off special episode. But as panel shows have dwindled, it’s only got better, perhaps because it takes the game everyone is nominally playing even less seriously than similar programmes do, leaving more room for pure mucking about.
Its core performers come and go but they’re back tonight: Sean Lock is a team captain opposite Jon Richardson, with Joe Wilkinson acting as Rachel Riley’s not very able assistant at the letters and numbers board. Johnny Vegas and Sara Pascoe are guest players, and Susie Dent’s Dictionary Corner has one of its funniest co-chairs, David O’Doherty.
Summary
This unique fusion of two popular Channel 4 shows receives a New Year outing as Jimmy Carr hosts the comedy panel show's version of the words-and-numbers quiz, with a Hogmanay flavour. Jon Richardson and Richard Osman take on Johnny Vegas and Sara Pascoe. Meanwhile, David O'Doherty joins Countdown's resident lexicographer Susie Dent in Dictionary Corner to arbitrate over the players' collective efforts and Rachel Riley looks after the numbers and letters with Joe Wilkinson.
Cast & Crew
Host
Jimmy Carr
Panellist
Jon Richardson
Panellist
Richard Osman
Panellist
Sara Pascoe
Panellist
Johnny Vegas
Contributor
Susie Dent
Contributor
Rachel Riley
Contributor
David O'Doherty
Contributor
Joe Wilkinson
Executive Producer
Richard Osman
Executive Producer
Ruth Phillips
Executive Producer
Andrew Westwell
Series Producer
Richard Cohen
Entertainment
Comedy
Full Episode Guide
