We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Cookies perform functions like recognising you each time you visit and delivering advertising messages that are relevant to you. Read more here

Accessible links

8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown

Episode
About Episode Guide
8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown New Year Special

8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown New Year Special

Watchlist
Catch Up
ADVERTISEMENT

Review

This show started life in 2012 as a flippant mash-up that surely couldn’t last beyond its initial one-off special episode. But as panel shows have dwindled, it’s only got better, perhaps because it takes the game everyone is nominally playing even less seriously than similar programmes do, leaving more room for pure mucking about.

Its core performers come and go but they’re back tonight: Sean Lock is a team captain opposite Jon Richardson, with Joe Wilkinson acting as Rachel Riley’s not very able assistant at the letters and numbers board. Johnny Vegas and Sara Pascoe are guest players, and Susie Dent’s Dictionary Corner has one of its funniest co-chairs, David O’Doherty.

Summary

This unique fusion of two popular Channel 4 shows receives a New Year outing as Jimmy Carr hosts the comedy panel show's version of the words-and-numbers quiz, with a Hogmanay flavour. Jon Richardson and Richard Osman take on Johnny Vegas and Sara Pascoe. Meanwhile, David O'Doherty joins Countdown's resident lexicographer Susie Dent in Dictionary Corner to arbitrate over the players' collective efforts and Rachel Riley looks after the numbers and letters with Joe Wilkinson.

Cast & Crew

Host Jimmy Carr
Panellist Jon Richardson
Panellist Richard Osman
Panellist Sara Pascoe
Panellist Johnny Vegas
Contributor Susie Dent
Contributor Rachel Riley
Contributor David O'Doherty
Contributor Joe Wilkinson
Executive Producer Richard Osman
Executive Producer Ruth Phillips
Executive Producer Andrew Westwell
Series Producer Richard Cohen
see more
Entertainment Comedy

Have Your Say What did you think of 8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown New Year Special?

view all comments (0)
Full Episode Guide
ADVERTISEMENT

In Dictionary Corner with Countdown’s Susie Dent, the 'dominatrix' of words

The Dictionary Corner presenter reveals how Eight out of Ten Cats Does Countdown host Jimmy Carr has helped her show her true colours: "I’m not as blushing or demure as people might think"

8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown gets six more episodes

Channel 4 stars to mark 30th anniversary by swapping programmes

ADVERTISEMENT

Latest TV News

EastEnders: wedding nightmare for Ronnie? See the brand-new pictures 6h ago
Emmerdale inferno for January 2017 – is Zak dead? 6h ago
Coronation Street: Maria’s prison ordeal – new details revealed! 6h ago
Monsters University: Freeview film of the day 6h ago